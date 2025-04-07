Survival kits of Swiss army knives and bottled water. This is what our defenses were reduced, thanks to decades of cowardice and complacency.

Thus, our security services have become by the potential for Russia to reduce our underwater diet that they have urged the government to say households to pack a three-day survival kit.

But asking us to grope by the light of the fight against food cans in the case of emergency is a lamentable indictment of the helplessness of our armed forces and their political masters to counter this threat.

Our island nation is particularly vulnerable to attacks against underwater pipelines, data cables and power interconnections that connects us to the rest of the world. Russian President Vladimir Putin knows and threatens our underwater infrastructure for two decades.

On weekends, it was revealed that Russian sensors, suspected of having tried to spy on the British nuclear submarines, were found in the seas around our coast. Meanwhile, the Sabotage fears intensified after the Russian spy ship, the Yantar, was detected mapping the cables of the North Sea.

There is no doubt that Putin sets the foundations to wage war for NATO for years. But his latest actions now highlight an existential threat to UKS security. Imagine this scenario: Sir Keir Starmer puts British troops in Ukraine as part of a post-dryer security force. Russian drones or rockets attack them, causing deaths.

We have no choice but to retaliate. But while the Prime Minister is about to give order, warning lights lighten in the National Grids Control Center in Wokingham.

Food interconnections with Europe signal defects. We go to our gas power plants only to note that the main gas pipeline in Norway has also leaned. What then? Without power, chaos spread in hours. No bank. Riots and looting. A three -day survival pack will not be very useful.

The problem is that our defense leaders woke up until late at danger. Yes, Great Britain has a modern ship, the auxiliary proteus of the royal fleet, which hunts Russian sabotage and attempted surveillance.

But she entered service in 2023 a decade too late and we need at least two of these ships, not one. For years, our defense chiefs are boastful and applicable, saying that our army, our navy and our air force are the best in the world. Faced with the too real threat of Putin attacking our essential infrastructure, they responded with denial and pure and simple deception.

So what now? We must rethink the way we direct our economy and our society, taking a country lesson like Finland, which strengthen resilience to attack in all aspects of life, with bombs shelters, stocks of essential goods and training for civilians.

More importantly, we must strengthen our deterrence. We cannot protect all the distant cables and pipes, but we must dissuade such attacks in the first place by reconstructing our hollow armed forces. Putin and her friends should consider Great Britain as an intimidating target, sure to set up a devastating response to any attack. Instead, they consider us weak.

Our politicians have enabled kremlin murders, criminal fire and political interference on British soil to be unpunished. Increasing defense expenses to 2.5% of GDP, as Starmer promised, is not sufficiently sufficient and perhaps too late. We collect the consequences of decades of inaction and bravado. We can replenish our cupboards, but the real shortcomings are elsewhere.

Edward Lucas is the author of the new Cold War: Poutines threatens for Russia and the West