Trump's cash registers ring while the financial merger takes place





The collapse of the financial market was underway when President Trump went on board the Air Force One on the way to Florida Thursday for a sort of double-head: a golf tournament supported by Saoudie in his family station in Miami and a weekend of fundraising of fundraising attracting hundreds of donors in his Palm Beach club.

It was a new reminder that during his second term, Trump continued to find ways to lead business to his family real estate companies, a practice he supported even when his work in Washington caused global financial troubles.

The Trump family monetization weekend started on Thursday evening, when the crowd was starting to train both in the National Doral Resort Trump near Miami International Airport, and separately at its Mar-A-Lago station at 70 miles on the coast.

Trump landed on the edge of one of the golf courses in a military helicopter just in time for a dinner in Doral. The next day, Liv Golf, the Breakaway Professional League supported by Saudi Arabias Sovereign Wealth Fund, was to organize a tournament during the fourth time.

Thursday in Mar-A-Lago, hundreds of guests met for the American Gala Patriots, a conservative fundraising which featured the interior secretary Kristi Noem and President Javier Milei of Argentina, who declared to his supporters that he was at the house that he hoped to have caught Mr. Trump during the night.

And it was only the weekend series.

Trump ordered a new set of world prices at the White House on Wednesday using his Sharpie trademark, a version of which is on sale at Mar-A-Lago for $ 3.

The announcement sparked one of the largest market accidents in American history, erasing 5 billions of dollars of market value from S&P 500 companies in just two days. Trump said that his policy would reverse what he calls unfair commercial practices, and that the markets will ultimately explode.

On Friday, when the markets continued to tumble, thousands of golf fans visited Dural, like Eric Trump, Mr. Trumps Son and Yasir al-Rumayyan, the Governor of Saudi Arabies of 925 billion dollars of sovereign fortune. Mr. Al-Rumayyan is also the president of Liv Golf and was there to see his stars compete.

It's a nice club, said Al-Rumayyan while walking on the golf course while watching the players turn off.

Liv Golf A company intended to withdraw the Saudi profile from around the world even if it has burned hundreds of millions of dollars in public funds is designed as a one-day party, with club music that draws tournament course speakers and machines providing wine and large beers. Friday, fans looked at a little golf course and danced on the edges of the route. Others in Maga hats have walked to smoke cigars.

In short, economic turbulence seemed far away.

You all look a little too steep! said Matt Rogers, an advertiser from Golf Liv, while shouting in a microphone, exploding his message through the Greens while the first group of golfers on Friday was preparing to play with dance music in the background. You have to turn on this! Here is the Liv golf.

Each piece of the Trump Doral of 643 rooms, including the presidential suite of $ 13,000 per night, was exhausted throughout the weekend. Not a seat could be found at the Blt Prime Steakhouse Bar, where a Steak Porterhouse cost $ 130.

This is the perfect place, said Eric Trump, walking on Friday on the golf course.

He had led his father to a golf cart, from the military helicopter to the station dinner the day before, while the festivities during the big weekend of the in progress.

The president spent a large part of Friday in another place of the Trump family, Trump International Golf Club, not far from Mar-A-Lago, sending messages on social networks during the day, in particular, this is the ideal moment to become rich, richer than ever.

Friday evening, the attention center returned to Mar-A-Lago, while Mr. Trump held another in a series of dinners of $ 1 million in his private club in Palm Beach.

Since he was elected in November, Mr. Trump welcomed at least four of fundraising, one in December, two in March and Friday evening, with a fifth scheduled for April 24.

The fundraising takes place in a similar way, according to the people who assisted them.

About 20 people gather around a candlelight table with large white flowers in white and gold clubs after a photo shoot. Mr. Trump speaks, then listens to the guests to discuss their companies, one by one. In just one hour or two, he can collect up to $ 20 million a comeback on his investment in time, according to the partners.

Participants of some of the post-electoral dinners of Mar-A-Lago organized by Maga Inc., one of the political action committees for the fundraising of Mr. Trumps, included the owner of the casino Miriam Adelson, the sugar magnate Pepe Fanjul and James Taiclet, the general manager of Lockheed Martin, the largest world military entrepreneur, with representatives and energy industries.

Friday, Ronald S. Lauder, heir to the cosmetics, and Steve Wynn, the former director of the casino, both billionaires, were one of the guests from the collection of funds in Mar-A-Lago, according to two informed people. They spoke under the cover of anonymity because they were not allowed to discuss the event.

The dinners were only the start. Mar-A-Lago remains a popular site for republican candidates to welcome their own fundraising, according to the files of the Federal Electoral Commission. It is not clear for some Republicans why Mr. Trump collected funds so aggressively, according to eight people involved in the collection of conservative funds who have kept a trace of his efforts by Mr. Trumps. Never beforehand an ineligible president for re -election has made as much money for a great heat pump.

Some of Mr. Trumps' associates think that it is prudent to found-raising when money is available, because the interests of companies and others seek to have access to the president or to make amends to the mild perceived, people who are close to recognize him.

The packed agendas of the two Trump sites recalled the constant buzz and expenses by lobbyists, members of the Congress and foreign leaders of Trump International Hotel in Washington before the Trump family sold its lease after Mr. Trumps' first term.

In addition to the sovereign Saudi Fund, the best sponsors of the Doral Golf Tournament included Aramco, the Saudi Oil Company; Riyadh Air, the airline owned by Sovereign Wealth Fund; And Tiktok, the social media society belonging to the Chinese whose fate Mr. Trump helps to decide, according to a large display panel outside one of the event festival tents.

Trumps Merchandise Shops there are at least three at Doral also had fast business, selling everything, a $ 550 truly handbag at $ 18 of Dural Brand Paper in China. The store clerk said he did not know if new prices on imported products would mean price increases.

Fans of the crowd said they had traveled to South Africa to attend the event. Some bought special tickets that cost up to $ 1,400 to enter exclusive party areas with free drinks and food tickets that were sold on Saturday.

In interviews, participants in the tournament and others said they did not care about the disconnection between the merger of Wall Street and the events of Trump's properties.

The sky falls every day, said Mike Atwell, a Key Largo restaurant owner, Florida, who attended the LIV event with his wife enjoying lunch and drinks. When you are happy, you drink. When you are sad, you drink. Everything works.

Tyrell Davis, a 39-year-old entrepreneur spending Saturday afternoon in Palm Beach, said that he admired Trump to focus on his own businesses while implementing prices which, according to him, would benefit the Americans.

Davis said the United States had given money to other countries for years without investing in American cities, and that it only had Trump's sense would continue to strengthen his own companies during his mandate.

It's a matter of business and money, said Davis. This is what it is. America is a company. It is a company.

On Saturday, when the tournament continued in Doral, Mr. Trump appeared in another family golf course, in Jupiter, Florida, which holds his own more modest tournament.

The good news was announced by the staff of the White House: the president won his second round match of the senior club championship today in Jupiter, Florida, and advances in the championship field on Sunday. Journalists and photographers were forbidden to watch him play and were held in the street in a cafe.

While Mr. Trump returned to Mar-A-Lago, one of his political committees sent an offer to his disciples: they could buy a signed replica of his executive order modifying the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. The minimum contribution was $ 50. I want you to have a story in your home, Trump said in solicitation.

The White House then announced that there would be no public events on Saturday.

Maggie Haberman contributed to New York reports.

