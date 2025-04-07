Politics
China recovers its mojo
Agnes Hong (L) and Mark Walker. Photo: Jack Smith
After years of underperformance, the Chinese stock market experienced strong gains at the beginning of 2025, which gives investors the confidence that the country could recover part of its early mojo.
Although the underlying concerns about the second economy in the world, such as consumer demand, persist, conscious China of $ 170 billion has always been too important not to invest.
It is really difficult for all global investors to completely ignore China, Agnes Hong's actions at TOP1000FUNS.com Fiduciary Investors Symposium said at Singapore.
However, I think that there was a little change recently in the feeling of investment.
At the end of last year, we see a lot of entries in China, in particular with the list of ADR (reception of American deposits) in the United States away from some of these former Chinese products.
Hong also distinguished between Chinese market rallies in November and this year. While the first was motivated by descending revival policy announcements, the second is linked to upward factors where investors re -evaluate Chinese companies after Deepseek launched its revolutionary AI model.
In February, Chinese President Xi Jinping also met with business leaders in the country, including Alibas Jack Ma, who was Far from the spotlight in 2020 In a signal that the nation moves to a more friendly position towards the private sector.
This was followed by more favorable economic policies, announced during the best annual political and social meetings of nations in March, to stimulate consumption expenditure and stabilize risky fields, in particular real estate and local debts.
You have one hand, the ascending rally, then the other hand supported by government policies. That's why I think there is a lot of feeling that [in] This rally, the momentum could have room to grow, said Hong.
But due to the complexity of the Chinese market, Hong said that it was essential for beneficiaries to recognize that the way they achieve it is just as important as capital allowance. Choices such as onshore vs offshore actions, active companies vs passive and public or the new economy, including the sectors led by services, all.
Aware Super was one of the first super Australian funds to receive a QFII license in 2016, which allows foreign investors to participate in the Chinas Continental stock market. Its exposure to public actions is much higher than its exposure to investment capital and is mainly managed by EM And world active managers both on land and offshore.
We have to go down to the granular level [when investing in China]Said Hong.
“It is very dangerous to paint an entire country or even an entire sector with a wide blow. So what we are is is selectivity on a large beta. As long -term investors, we examine some of these security selection opportunities.
Coal pension trustees in the United Kingdom, which oversee around 20 billion investments in the mines' pension plan and the British coal retirement pension plan, are a share investor in China, but are also exposed to liquid credit.
The director of investments, Mark Walker, said that it was a somewhat unusual fund, in the sense that he has a mature profile, but the British government is his guarantor. It still takes a lot of investment risks, and in 2018, China was the ideal place to get it.
Today, around 12% of pension fidups of coal coal Portfolio Private Equity are still in Chinese funds, but he ceased to commit a new capital three years ago.
We paid around 1.6 billion per year, so our payment ratio is around 8%. The cash flows are absolutely essential, he said.
The biggest problem with China, and in fact actually, the investment capital inherited more generally, for us, is not to know if we always think that we have a good investment, but when we really put money.
We need to sell more than a billion asset pounds each year just to pay pensions, so if we do not get the Chinese capital-investment cash flows, in this case, then we must get it elsewhere.
