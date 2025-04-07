P Chidambaram at the CRD CONGRON PM Modi on the Tamil Nadu funds: ask a first -year economic student





On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the government led by the NDA allocated three times more funds for the development of Tamil Nadu Compared to the previous period 2014. Breaking him from his assertion, the Congress Head and former Minister of Finance of the Union, P Chidambaram, said that annual funding increases were part of a normal process and that it is basic knowledge, which could explain a first year student in economics. Addressing a public rally in Rameswaram of Tamil Nadu earlier in the dayPrime Minister Modi earlier in the day, the allegations of the State Government led by the DMK of restraint by the Center. He highlighted a multiple increase in allocations to railways, road projects and central regimes, adding that despite the increased allocation to Tamil Nadu, some “cry” on the funds. However, Chidambaram has questioned the complaint, saying that annual allowances generally increase over time. He argued that what really matters is whether the allowance has increased in proportion to GDP or global government expenses. “Hon'ble PM and the central ministers constantly say that they gave TN more money in 2014-24 than what was given in 2004-14, for example, Hon'ble PM said that his government had given rail projects in TN seven times more money than before asking a first-year economy student. He added: “The size of the GDP is now larger than before. The size of the central budget is greater each year than the previous year. Total government expenses are larger each year than the previous year. You have a year more than the previous year. In terms of` `figures '', the number will be greater, but is it higher in terms of the proportion of GDP or in terms of proportion of total expenditure?” The chief minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, has repeatedly accused the center of retaining funds to penalize the state to oppose its policies. Recently, the DMK government allegedly allegedly allegedly allegedly with the center of the center for its opposition to the new education policy. On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi retaliated to Stalin, listing various central regimes and funds from Tamil Nadu to counter allegations. “Before 2014, only the RS 900 crore was allocated each year. You know who called the shots in the India alliance at the time,” he said. “This year, Tamil Nadu's rail budget has crossed 6,000 breaks of rupees,” he added, noting that the central government modernizes 77 stations. “Over the past 10 years, under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, a lot of work has been done on village roads and highways. After 2014, with the help of the central government, about 4,000 kilometers of roads were built at Tamil Nadu,” he added. The Prime Minister threw the base of stone and development projects inaugurated worth more than RS 8,300 crosses in Rameswaram, including the new Pamban bridge. Posted on: April 6, 2025

