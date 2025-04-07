While Netanyahu goes to Washington, Trump is already a close ally





Before President Barack Obama was sworn in in 2009, Benjamin Netanyahu called Israeli diplomat Alon Pinkas unexpectedly and asked for a lesson on what was essentially a foreign language: the language of Democrats.

I speak republican and you speak democratic, and I need the intermediary, said Mr. Netanyahu, who was going to become Prime Minister of Israel, according to Mr. Pinkas. He added: Netanyahu has always considered himself a neocon of Pedigree who belongs to the right wing of the Republican Party.

Mr. Netanyahu, who will meet President Trump in the White House on Monday, will converse again with his favorite party, and the difference was striking.

When former President Joseph R. Biden Jr. had sought to make restrictions on the military campaign of Mr. Netanyahus in Gaza, the Trump administration did not make such a request. When Mr. Biden criticized Mr. Netanyahus attempted the overhaul of the Israels courts, Trump made his own attacks on American judges.

They are not backed, said Natan Sachs, director of the Center policy for the Middle East and the main member of the Brookings Institution foreign policy program. Many concerns that the previous White House continued to make humanitarian aid, on the limitation of civilian victims, these concerns are simply no longer expressed.

Mixing the meeting this week is a point of tension: Mr. Trumps swept tariffs, which has not spared Israel. The office of Mr. Netanyahus said that the two men planned to discuss the issue of prices, the war in Gaza, Israeli-Turkey, Iran and the International Criminal Court.

I can tell you that I am the first international leader, the first foreign leader, who will meet President Trump on the issue, which is so important for the Israeli economy, said Netanyahu about prices. There is a long line of leaders who want this regarding their savings. I think that reflects the special personal link, as well as the special links between the United States and Israel.

All recent American administrations were allied, to various degrees, with Israel, although Mr. Biden and Mr. Netanyahu had a long and complicated history. Biden called the Israeli leader to tighten a personal friend over 33, and Netanyahu called Mr. Biden as an American Irish Zionist.

Mr. Biden has also become frustrated by the conduct of Mr. Netanyahus in office, criticizing his overhaul of the judiciary of Israels. And the American president used blasphemies on the way Israel waged war in Gaza in response to terrorist attacks on October 7 in Hamas.

You know that Israel's perception in the world is more and more that you are a rogue state, a thug actor, said Mr. Biden to Mr. Netanyahu, after an air strike in Iran.

There was a different reaction when Israel recently consulted the White House on air attacks through the Gaza Strip. The response from the Trump administration? Give them hell.

The Trump administration and the White House were consulted by the Israelis during their attacks in Gaza, Karoline Leavitt, press secretary of the White House, said on Fox News, adding: all those who seek to terrorize, not only Israel, but also the United States of America, will see a price to pay. All hell will stand out.

Israeli air strikes ended a temporary ceasefire with Hamas that started in January and raised the prospect of a return to total war. More than 400 people, including children, were killed in the early hours of strikes, said the Ministry of Health of Gazas.

Mr. Netanyahu and Trump also found a common cause in their criticism of the judges of their country. Trump has been the subject of judges who blocked some of his administration actions, including his invocation of powers in wartime to accelerate deportations. He called on a particular judge to be charged, while Mr. Netanyahu encouraged him.

In America and Israel, when a strong head of the right wing wins an election, the deep left state weapons the judicial system to thwart the will of the peoples, wrote Mr. Netanyahu on social networks. They will not win in both places! We are strong together.

Elliott Abrams, the main member of the Middle East studies in the foreign relations council, said that there was simply much more confidence on the part of the Israelis in the Trump administration.

The Vice-President, the Secretary of State, Secretary of Defense, National Security Advisor, they are all considered very pro-Israeli, Mr. Abrams, who held foreign policy positions for three Republican presidents, including Trump. And this was not the case with the Biden administration, which was considered sympathetic, but leaning towards the restraint of Israel.

Certainly, Mr. Trump and Mr. Netanyahu had their ups and downs.

In Mr. Trumps First Mandate, Netanyahu made Trump angry with the rather harmless act of congratulating his successor, Mr. Biden, after the presidential election in 2020.

But in Mr. Netanyahus View, the first Trump presidency was a boon for Israel. The American president moved the United States Embassy to Jerusalem and paid little attention to the Palestinians while shaving with Israel on his demands on Palestinian territory in the West Bank.

Then, shortly after the office resumption, Trump proposed that the United States took control of Gaza and definitively move the whole Palestinian population of the devastated seaside enclave, one of the most cheeky ideas that all American leader has advanced in the region. He has since made a certain distance from this proposal.

But his reflection on the mass withdrawal of the Palestinians came during a meeting with Mr. Netanyahu, who smiled throughout Mr. Trumps's remarks and then praised him.

You cut in pursuit, Netanyahu told Mr. Trump. You see things that others refuse to see. You say things that others refuse to say, and after the jaws fall, people scratch their heads and they say, you know, it is true.

Many condemned Trumps, suggestion as immoral and illegal. But the polls have shown that the right -wing Israelis who make up the basis of Mr. Netanyahus have largely supported the idea, and the American president was popular in Israel.

The fact that Mr. Netanyahus's base supports Trump gives him a unique power in the country while Israel and Hamas negotiate the release of hostages and a ceasefire, said Sachs.

They fear Trump more, and they think he is unpredictable, said Sachs. Direct discussions with Hamas was made without Israeli knowledge. It is something that a more iconoclastic president as Trump is ready to do, and Israel is reluctant to cross it. He has a better chance of getting more strength in the direction he wants.

Steven Witkoff, Mr. Trumps Middle East EnV, was in negotiations on the search for a new ceasefire agreement. Netanyahu selected Ron Dermer, a former republican activist with close ties with Trump to participate in cease-fire talks.

Witkoff sent a clear message to Hamas before the air strikes start: President Trump clearly indicated that Hamas would immediately release hostages or pay a severe price.

But while the war again accelerates Mr. Trumps Injury, the Trump administration will also begin to assume the ownership of the war, said Ned Lazarus, an associate professor of international affairs at the Elliott school in George Washington University Elliott.

Netanyahu had a conflict with each of the multiple American presidents, but he is obviously in more sympathetic terms with Trump. He listens to what Trump says, he said. This is a renewal of war. It prevails over war.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2025/04/07/us/politics/netanyahu-trump-israel-gaza.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos