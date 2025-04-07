Prabowo on Trump Prices: Indonesia to negotiate with the United States

Tempo.co,, Jakarta – Indonesian President Prabowo Subaianto said the government is said to be negotiating with the United States regarding the import tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

Prabowo said Indonesia is faced with challenges after the world was shaken by trade war due to Trump's prices. However, he stressed that Indonesia has the strength to negotiate with the United States

“We will express that we want a good fair and equal relationship, a mutual relationship. So what they ask is reasonable and we must respect it,” said Prabowo in a speech during a harvest festival in Majalengka, in West Java, on Monday, April 7, 2025.

According to Prabowo, American leaders certainly prioritize the interests of their people. However, he thinks that Indonesia has the power to face the challenges of trade war.

Before that, the head of the Presidential Communication Office (PCO), Hasan Nasbi, said the government had sent a lobbying team to the United States to negotiate import rates on Indonesia.

“The government has sent a high -level lobbying team to negotiate with the US government,” said Hasan Nasbi in a written statement on Friday, April 4, 2025.

Negotiations with the United States are difficult because the position of the Indonesian ambassador in Washington, DC has been vacant for almost two years after Rosan Roeslani returned to the fatherland. Rosan was the last Indonesian ambassador to the United States.

Rosan ended his mandate in Washington on July 17, 2023, when former president Joko Widodo appointed him as Vice-Minister of Public Enterprises (public enterprises). Prabowo has appointed Rosan as Minister of Investment and Industry downstream.

Vice-president of the Foreign Chamber of the Chamber of Foreign Affairs, Dave Akbarshah Fikarno Laksono, said that Rosan's withdrawal was that his capacities were very necessary by the country.

“Recalled because there was a more important job to do in Indonesia. But again, not because America is considered to be unimportant,” said Dave via SMS on Monday, April 7, 2025.

Dave denied the hypothesis that the withdrawal was due to the fact that Indonesia considered the United States unimportant. On the contrary, he said that the status of partnership with the United States was crucial for Indonesia. According to Dave, the United States is one of the most important partners in Indonesia, especially in the economic and defense sectors.

When he was contacted separately, a member of the Commission of the Chamber of Foreign Affairs, Tubagus Hasanuddin, urged the administration to immediately appoint an appropriate individual as an ambassador of Indonesia in the United States.

According to him, the vacancy of this position will affect bilateral relations between Jakarta and Washington. Because communication between countries is generally sanded by their respective embassies.

“In my opinion, this is not good. This is why a figure must be appointed to fill this vacancy,” said the PDIP politician.

On April 2, President Donald Trump published a new import rate policy entitled “Reciprocal Prices” or Trump prices. This policy will impose additional rates on products imported from various countries. These include several Asian countries, including Indonesia.

By announcing the new trade policy to Roser Garden White House on Wednesday afternoon, President Trump said that the United States would impose a minimum import rate of 10% on all imported products.

In addition, some countries will be subject to higher reciprocal rates within the framework of this new policy. Trump's amount of prices on Asian countries varies. Cambodia is an Asian country with the highest rate. Meanwhile, Singapore will not be subject to 10%. Taiwan and Indonesia will both be submitted at a rate of 32%.

Andi Adam Faturahman And Achmad Giffary Mannan contributed to the drafting of this article.

