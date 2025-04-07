Nowadays, English at 5 years old is very good when Lin Minh chu u (EU). On the other hand, the fact that the EU (Brexit) was taken to the British company after the United Kingdom: it does not know the EU, the U.

The London Palace region is very small when IB can follow the male singer. NH: Reuters

If you play the role

After the EU, the United Kingdom was at the top of the country. The value of the process of the exclusive explanation of the management system is very important. Linen HP QC (one) and binning paths of 10-2021; The high quality commitment of information and information from the world is 11-2023; It is very important to use the 7-2024 system.

He was able to turn to use – exam. NM 2021, the United Kingdom and the Australians, but the security of security for three years (AUKUS), the transfer of the system system in Australia, the line KT of technology is very difficult to use; Hiroshima and Hip Nhoning Street are very difficult to do, the MC was in the same way, security, security, British TV affairs – NHT; Nng quant h anh – hn ln quant tc noi tone tone cu.

Boris Johnson is convinced that the G7, I think that after the Ukrainian Hong, surgery, the quality of the student for Ukraine. Immediately after LN rules, the Keir Starmer Starmer is not important for Ukrainians, which is very important, the number of London is London. Ny ny tng cnt can -the -can thi nhh hung hung, nhan nhan nhan dai drawing the insraea in the placel of Israel – Palestine, lin Kt tn tn tn tn tn tn tn tn tn tongue huong huthi yemen, construction of Iran Iran.

However, according to the center of the center, the MC is a good way, but this is due to the fact that the family has not been able to play the role of the rules, not in the needle. G7, the role of the G7, the role of the rule. CNT of the United States of the United Nations United States and the highest level of high school, center and role of the role. The system is very effective, the system is very effective.

He has not changed the trend of Cuc Cuc Khong Hong Ukraine. London Vin decided to spend the same time he was not very popular in 2022. However, but if he did not know how to play the rules of the chain, he was exhibited in the United Kingdom. Hn na, tng snap neither (GDP) ca li li gim, regulations of the specialization anthrigh tp tc tc tc tnt tnth vack. Due to the fact that the students are very good, Mr. B Tri Buc is a car to take a photo of a photo, and he can scare him.

M RNG HP TC T

After Brexit, it is hot and the experience is very important. In the same level of living, he does not know how to use the number of people: management of battles business tone; The number of people is at the same time in Singapore and Ukraine.

However, he didn't have the same because of the two Tgers in the middle of the center. In order to see NM 2024, Mr. GIA NHP is very effective, but information of information (CPTPP) is the news of CHU UU. In the system, according to the center of the center of the center, London VN is the second time at the back of Brexit, the image of Paris, Frankfurt

When it was laughed when the 2016 EU NM, the EU EU NHP was higher than that of 530,000 people. After Brexit, the child quickly gives an impulse of 100,000 years. In the middle of the city, the middle of the city is very effective in the country, which is very popular with the country, and it is used in the field of industry, industry, science and VN.

After 5 nm, although the country cannot see Vietnam TN TN. Depending on the number of important people in the field, during the three years of KT when it is exposed at the ton of the ton, the 5,000 will be used to see the product, so that it is a lot of data.

Vit Anh Tng HP