The Indian media claim that the Bangladesh's account on Yunus-Modi is found “playful, politically motivated”; only cites anonymous sources

Quoting only nameless sources, the Indian media today (April 6) said that the Bangladaise version of a meeting between chief advisor Muhammad Yunus and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "playful and politically motivated". This information, carried out without quoting anyone in the file, was recovered and transported by a number of media. He first began to take place after reports from the state media agency of India Press Trust of India (PTI) and the Indian news agency Asian News International (Ani).



The report was then brought by the main Indian media houses, including printing, IndiatoDay, Hindustan Times, Deccan Herald and Economic Times. The news has also been recovered by MSN.com. Although the Bangladesh account was provided by the press secretary Shafiqul Alam on the file, the Indian media have only relied on “anonymous sources” or even called “the people”. None of the points of sale also tried to obtain an official quote on the issue. The similar wording of reports could also refer to an unofficial briefing of the Indian government. Indian media reports indicated that “the people”, responding to an official reading on the Bangladais side during the Modi-Yunus meeting in Bangkok and an article on Facebook by Yunus spokesperson, Shafiqul Alam, said anonymity that the characterization of the Indian Prime Minister's remarks and the government of the previous Bangladesh was “inactive”. The “sources” particularly demanded the remarks made by Yunus press secretary, Alam, in an article on Facebook on Saturday, saying that the story of the meeting in Bangkok was “malicious and politically motivated”. Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a meeting on the sidelines of the sixth summit of Bimstec on April 4, 2025. Photo: CA Press Wing “>

Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a meeting on the sidelines of the sixth summit of Bimstec on April 4, 2025. Photo: CA Press Wing Alam said in Facebook publication that when Yunus had raised Bangladesh's request for Hasina's extradition, the “answer was not negative”. Alam also said that Modi had said: “We saw him [Hasina’s] disrespectful behavior towards you [Yunus]. “” Sources have indicated that there was no basis for the observation made by the press secretary on the extradition request concerning the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina. The sources, in fact, have stressed that such attempts question both the seriousness and good faith of the interim government Interestingly, the Indian media did not identify where these sources came from: the Indian government or elsewhere. Such reports have raised a certain number of questions to Bangladesh, especially since the Indian media were on the front line of the disinformation of disinformation against Bangladesh, an activity that has increased following the August eviction of Sheikh Hasina, which is currently hiding in India. Last month, it was found that 72 Indian media spread 137 false reports on Bangladesh in 2024. A total of 148 cases were identified, with an average of a disinformation report every two and a half days.

