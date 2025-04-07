



The leaders of Chinas sent a clear message on the effects of Trump administrations that sweep up prices: things will be painful, but it is nothing that the country cannot manage. A comment Sunday in the oral tip of the Communist Party, the people of the people, said that Beijing had prepared for a trade war with the United States and that China could potentially come out stronger accordingly. The abuse of the United States will have an impact on China, but the sky will not fall, he said. China is a great economy. We are strong and resilient in the face of American tariff intimidation. The comment underlined how China hopes to position itself because the prices cause an increasing economic disruption. He wants to be considered as a fair trade champion who is too powerful to succumb to pressure.

China has also sought to project solidarity with other nations targeted by American prices in another comment from the state's media on Sunday. In this room, China accused the United States of trying to overthrow the existing international economic and commercial order by putting American interests above the common good of the international community. Washington also made us advance hegemonic ambitions at the cost of legitimate interests of all countries, he said. The projection of China of the relative force denies the serious prejudice that the prices of the Trump administrations could potentially inflict in the country. Trump offers the transformation of a global trade system that China is currently dominating. And exports remain the strongest engine for growth at a time when China is trying to withdraw from a real estate crisis and attack other major economic problems. Despite this, the commentary on the people Daily argued that China was ready to summarize Mr. Trumps' prices because it no longer depended on the American market for its exports. He also said that Chinese banks were well capitalized and had room to inject more money into the domestic economy. And he argued that he can fight back in the United States with a range of new regulatory tools.

Some of these tools were used on Friday when China responded to Mr. Trumps' prices by putting 11 American companies on a list of unreliable entities, and 16 others on an export control list. He also announced export checks on rare and heavy land. It was also to slap American goods with 34% prices to correspond to the tasks imposed on Chinese goods. China has been trying for months to get involved in high -level talks with the Trump administration in preparation for a potential summit between Mr. Trump and the high chief of Chinas, Xi Jinping. But Beijing had a hard time receiving a great response from the White House despite the fact that Mr. Trump said earlier this year that he was open to engaging with Mr. XI. Chinese responses to two other 10% tariff cycles imposed by the United States earlier this year were calibrated to leave the door open to negotiations. Some analysts said Friday's countermeasures were also designed in this way. The daily commentary of the peoples said that China had not closed the door for negotiations, but that it is also preparing for the worst. He said that the imminent crisis would force China to continue reforming its economy to rely more on its vast internal market. We have to transform pressure into motivation, he said. Despite all its bravado on American prices, China also censored criticism of its own decision to impose reprisals.

On Friday, a researcher from the Chinese Social Sciences Academy wrote on social networks that Chinese countermeasures were completely wrong. The United States is held in the foot by prices, so we must not shoot ourselves in the foot as well, wrote the researcher, he bin, who was deputy director of the center of academics for research on public policies. Correct counter-measures consists in implementing unilateral zero prices on imports from all countries. Mr. He published the commentary on his moments of personal WeChat, which are only visible his friends and a little similar to a private Facebook page. But a screenshot of the post quickly started to circulate more widely. Then, Sunday, the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences announced that he was closing The center where Mr. he worked. He did not give a reason for the closure but cited internal regulations around the management of research centers. These regulations indicate These centers, among others, must join the right political direction. Screenshots of Mr. HES Comment have also been grayed out on Weibo, another social media platform. The Center may have already been examined on a meticulous exam: its director, Zhu Hengpeng, was detained and withdrawn from his messages last year after allegedly made critical comments to Mr. XI in a private group cat, The Wall Street Journal reported in September. On Chinese social networks, nationalist commentators applauded the closure of the centers and linked it to Mr. HES Comments. Resolutely support the Spirit of the Central Governments directive! wrote a military blogger With 4 million followers on Weibo.

