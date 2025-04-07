Your support helps us tell the story From reproductive rights to climate change in Big Tech, the independent is on the ground when history develops. Whether it is to investigate the finances of the Pro-Trump PAC of Elon Musk or to produce our latest documentary, “ The A Word '', which highlights American women who fight for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to analyze the facts of messaging. At such a critical moment in American history, we need journalists on the ground. Your donation allows us to continue sending journalists to talk to both sides of history. Independence is reliable by Americans in the whole political spectrum. And unlike many other quality media, we choose not to prevent Americans from our reports and analyzes with payment walls. We believe that quality journalism should be available for everyone, paid by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Learn more

Indonesia plans to clean the forests of the size of Belgium to produce bioethanol derived from sugar cane, rice and other food crops, potentially moving indigenous groups that count on earth to survive.

Local communities say that they are already undergoing damage to the government supported by the government, which, according to environmental surveillance dogs, is the largest planned deforestation operation in the world.

A vast tropical archipelago which extends over the equator, Indonesia is home to the third tropical forest of the world, which houses many species in the process of fauna and plants, including orangutans, elephants and giant forest flowers. Some people live anywhere else.

Indonesia has built food fields, massive plantations designed to improve the country's food security for decades, with a variable level of success. The concept was relaunched by former president Joko Widodo during his administration 2014-2024.

The current president, Prabowo Suubianto, has widened these projects to include crops to produce bioethanol, a renewable fuel made from plants such as sugar cane or corn, in the pursuit of the ambition of Indonesia to improve its mixture of energy and develop more renewable sources.

I am convinced that in the four to five years at the latest, we will reach food self -sufficiency, said Prabowo in October 2024. We must be self -sufficient in energy and we have the capacity to achieve it. “”

Biocargars, such as bioethanol, play an important role in transport decarbonization by providing a low carbon solution for sectors that depend strongly on fossil combustibles such as trucking, shipping and aviation, according to the International Energy Agency. But the agency also warns the expansion of biofuels should have a minimum impact on the use of land, food and other environmental factors in order to be developed in a sustainable manner.

It is a particular concern in Indonesia, where more than 74 million hectares (285,715 square miles) of the Indonesian tropical forest twice the size of Germany has been recorded, burned or degraded for the development of palm oil, paper and rubber plantations, nickel extraction and other goods since 1950, depending on the world watch.

Indonesia has great production potential for bioethanol because of its vast agricultural land, but currently lacking lasting raw materials, such as sugar cane and cassava. A previous attempt to introduce fuel mixed with bioethanol in 2007 was interrupted a few years later due to a lack of supply in raw materials.

Since then, the government has accelerated work on its mega-project of the food and energy succession, which extends over 4.3 million hectares (around 10.6 million acres) on the islands of Papua and Kalimantan. Experts say that the combined size of the many project sites makes mega-project of the largest current deforestation project in the world.

The largest site, called Merauke Integrated Food and Energy Estate, will cover more than 3 million hectares (7.4 million acres) in the extreme-east region of Papua, according to the International Environmental Organization Mighty Earth.

Having overlapping with the Transfly ecregion, it houses mammals, birds and turtles in danger of danger and endemic and several indigenous groups that count on traditional lifestyles.

Imagine that each vegetation in this area is completely cleared … Having all the trees and the erased fauna of the landscape and replaced by a monoculture, said Glenn Horowitz, CEO of Mighty Earth. He creates an area of ​​death in one of the most vibrant places on the earth.

An unpublished government feasibility assessment obtained and examined by the Associated Press estimates that carbon dioxide emissions from land compensation for the project will total 315 million tonnes of equivalent C02. An independent assessment of the reflection group based in Indonesia, the center of economic and legal studies, estimated the double.

Deforestation contributes to erosion, damages biodiversity areas, threatens fauna and humans that count on the forest and intensify disasters in extreme weather conditions.

Hashim Djojohadikusumo, the brother and envoy of SUBIANTO for energy and the environment, said that the government will strengthen 6.5 million hectares (16 million acres) of degraded and deforested land.

Thus, the food success program continues while we attenuate any negative impacts with new programs, one of which is reforestation, he said.

But experts warn that reforestation, although essential, cannot correspond to the ecological advantages of old -fashioned ecosystems, which store large quantities of carbon in their soils and biomass, regulate water cycles and support biodiversity.

The Indonesian Ministry of Agriculture, which oversees the food and energy succession project, has not responded to AP comments. Merauke Sugar Group and Jhonlin Group, the two main Indonesian companies in charge of the project in Merauke, did not respond to the requests for AP comments.

The local communities of Papua based on the region of hunting, fishing and other aspects of their cultural identity say that their basic needs have been injured by projects.

Vincen Kwipalo, 63, a villager living in the region, said that the land that he and other villagers used for hunting were transformed into sugar cane nurseries kept by groups of men, preventing them from engaging in their usual modes of surviving.

We know that the forests of Papua are one of the biggest lungs in the world, but we destroy it, said Kwipalo. Indonesia should be proud to protect Papua … Do not destroy it.

Groups of environmental watches say that the development of projects will have an impact on generations of Aboriginal groups for future generations

Where will they hunt, fish and live? said Horowitz. For an indigenous community that relies on the tropical forest to ensure centuries, are they supposed to live in a sugar plantation?

___

Climate and environment coverage of the Associated Press receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find APS standards to work with philanthropies, a list of supporters and coverage areas financed at AP.ORG.