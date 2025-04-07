Vietnam asks Trump to delay the implementation of prices while the two parties negotiateExBulletin





Workers bring together electric cars in a vinfast factory in Hai Phong, Vietnam, September 29, 2023.

Vietnam has asked the United States to delay the implementation of April 9 of high level prices announced last week in a test of the quantity of president Trump is ready to haggle his protectionist sales program.

The leader of the Vietnamese Communist Party in Lam was one of the world's leading leaders to speak with Trump last week after the American president announced a wave of prices on almost all countries exporting to the United States. Vietnam was affected by a rate rate of 46%, among the highest.

Vietnam’s economy has exploded in recent years on the back of manufacturing and exports. The nation has benefited because companies have diversified supply chains in response to the rise in tensions between Beijing and Washington in recent years.

The United States is the largest export market in Vietnam.

Sunday, Vice-Prime Minister Bui Thanh SA met the American ambassador Marc Knapper in Hanoi, according to a government dispatch. His asked Trump to delay the application of prices while the two parties negotiate.

The Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh son at a joint press conference with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday April 2, 2025. Son, who is also assistant, met the American ambassador Marc Knapper in Hanoi.

This has echoed the content of an online circulating letter, from LAM to Trump dated April 5, in which the Vietnamese chief asks Trump to postpone the implementation of reciprocal rates for at least 45 days. The New York Times reported the letter for the first time and said it had obtained a copy. NPR has not independently confirmed the authenticity of the letter.

Another Vice-Prime Minister, HO Duc Phoc, who was appointed special envoy to the United States, told companies on Friday that Vietnam asked for a period of three months, according to the government. He declared that Phoc would visit the United States and Cuba from April 6 to 16, and while in the United States, he would participate in a high-level political dialogue.

His declared to the United States ambassador that during the trip to Phoc, he would ask the American team to prioritize the issue so that an agreement can be concluded soon “for the benefit of the people and the companies of the two countries”.

“THE [U.S.] The decision to impose reciprocal rates is incompatible with the reality of bilateral economic and commercial cooperation and does not reflect the spirit of the complete strategic partnership of the United Vietnam states, “said his son.

The United States Embassy in Hanoi did not immediately respond to requests sent by commentary e-mail.

The flowers are displayed on sale on Valentine's Day, Friday, February 14, 2025 in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Negotiations with Vietnam could be an early test of the Trump administration's desire to reduce prices that have been a centerpiece of its economic plans. After announcing them, stock markets around the world have dropped and companies have expressed their concern.

Its proposed that the two parties continue to coordinate and cooperate in all areas of the partnership, and he “stressed that cooperation to overcome the consequences of war is a very important basis in relations between the two countries”.

Many other countries have indicated a desire to negotiate rate rates with Trump, and some, including China, have retaliated with their own prices.

