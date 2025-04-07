



The boss of the CHP, Zgur Zel, challenges the Prses President Recep Tayyip Erdogan: in November, there should be new elections so that Erdogan can resist the candidate of CHP arrested Ekrem Imamoglu.

Under the impression of the dismissal of the Istanbuler Brhier Ekrem Imamoglu, the CHP, the Gre opposition party of Trkei, held a special party conference. The boss of the CHP, Zgr Zel, demanded new elections in his speech until November. It was intended for Prsident Recep Tayyip Erdogan: no later than November, you will be opposed to our candidate, Zel said. We will challenge you, we want to have our candidate by our side. The Imamoglu of the master Bru of Istanbul is considered to be the GTER domestic rival of Prsident Erdogan and a promising opposite candidate. He was arrested on 19 MRz. A court ordered a court for the pre-pricing of prefection, Imamoglu was interrupted as a master. He shows the advance. Since his arrest, his CHP party has been at the head of a critical protest movement. The party brought hundreds of thousands of people on the street and subordinate a boycott movement against companies and marks related to the government. A large gathering in Ankara is scheduled for the afternoon. The party congress also made Zel in power. The 50th anniversary received 1,171 from the 1276 delegated votes and therefore all the brilliant votes, reported the opposition news agency Anka. In addition to Zel, no other candidate has participated. The CHP responded to the conference of the special party with engravings that a faithful for the party could be used. However, such a manual is not avoided by the choice, said the vice-president of the CHP, Gamze Tasier. Investigations on the Conference of the 2023 Party The establishment could be done within the framework of surveys against the party due to a party parliament in 2023. In the room, there is an accusation that the delegates were welded to mobile phones to vote for Zel. Zel and the CHP show the predes. In addition to imamoglu, many other people were arrested on 19 MRz, including entrepreneurs and people from Imamoglus Direct. In Istanbul, he was also protected against the detention of Mahir Polat in the afternoon, deputy secretary general of the administration of the city of Istanbul, as reported by various media. Polat’s lawyer announced that he demanded that his client be rejected by health reasons. Due to his high blood pressure, there is a risk for his customer in detention, the lawyer said. DPA / AFP / JHO / SEBE

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.welt.de/politik/ausland/article255879080/Tuerkei-Oppositionspartei-CHP-stellt-sich-hinter-Parteichef-Imamoglu-weiter-in-Haft.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos