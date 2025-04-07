



A former Scottish Conservative MP won one of the Donald Trump Luxury golf courses. Ross Thomson37 years old, works in business sales at the Trump International Resort in Aberdeenshire. The former conservative member of Aberdeen South spare his new workplace in an article on the LinkedIn networking website. “In a dramatic backdrop of the North Sea, our award-winning championship course offers breathtaking landscapes and an unrivaled golf test,” he said. Thomson is a long -term supporter of the American president and previously shared an image on the social networks of His visit to Mar-A-Lago last year. The former MP also carried out Boris Johnson's campaign in Scotland to become the leader of the Conservative Party in 2019. Find out more: The SNP manager claims that Taliban has obtained a “better '' '' 'Trump price than the United Kingdom Find out more: John Swinney to direct the Tartan Day Parade in New York in the middle of the offensive Thomson announced in November 2019 that he would not seek re -election after being accused of having sexually assaulted a Labor MP in a bar of common goods. He rejected the allegations made by Paul Sweeney and said he was the victim of a “political smear”. Thomson was then authorized by the authorities of Westminster. The incident would have taken place in the westminster foreigners bar in October 2018. The parliamentary commissioner to standards had declared that witness declarations did not support the version of Sweeney events. Ross Thomson -Credit: PA While she said that Thomson had invaded the personal space of his accuser by relying on him and putting her arm around him several times, she concluded that this did not represent being sexually inappropriate. Trump is expected to visit Scotland this summer as part of a state visit to the United Kingdom. The president should officially open a second course in his golf course Aberdeenshire. To register for the Daily Record Politics newsletter, click here

