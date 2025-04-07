Hot moment of Jokowi with the grandchildren, Eid Holidays at the Bali zoo

Former president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) chose the Bali zoo as a place to spend the family holidays. Jokowi grandchildren are very enthusiastic when they interact with various animals, ranging from deer to Sumatra elephants.

The Jokowi group arrived at the Bali zoo, which is in Singapadu, Gianyar Regency, Bali on Saturday (4/4/2025) around 14.41 Wita. Jokowi in the Bali zoo with his wife, Iriana, his son, Kahiyang Ayu, his son-in-law, Bobby Nasution, and his grandchildren, Sedah Mirah Nassence (7), Panembahan Al Nahyan Nasution (5) and Panembahan Al Saud Nassence.

The three Jokowi grandchildren of Kahiyang Ayu seemed very enthusiastic about playing with animals at the Bali zoo. Jokowi and Iriana smiled at the behavior of their grandchildren.

“Mr. Jokowi looks enthusiastic and attentive by accompanying his grandchildren to visit the animal conservation area and take advantage of the various educational activities offered,” said the chief of the public relations zoo, Emma Kristiana Chandra, in the receipt received received DetikbaliSunday (6/4).

According to Emma, ​​one of the most memorable moments was when Jokowi and his group feed several animals directly. There are deer, Bengal, Meerkat and elephant tigers.

“This interaction presents not only joy to its grandchildren, but is also a means of direct education on animal life and the importance of conservation,” said Emma.

Three grandchildren Jokowi, Al Nahyan (left), Sedah Mirah and Al Saud in the Bali zoo, Gianyar, Saturday (5/4/2025). (Bali Zoo)

He said that Jokowi's family visit was a special moment for the Bali zoo as a conservation institution that continued to commit to preserving animals, as well as to present educational and interactive experiences for the community.

Emma stressed that the visit was an encouragement for the Bali zoo to continue improving the quality of services and strengthening the role of animal education destinations.

Jokowi around the Bali on foot zoo

The Bali zoo with an area of ​​12 hectares is a place to live 600 individual animals of 60 species, within the country and foreign countries. Visitors can travel around the Bali zoo with a buggy car or walk. Jokowi has chosen to walk.

“There is no special request from you. We provide a Buggy car, but you are mainly walking, accompany her grandchildren. If Iriana's mother dines more in a restaurant,” said Emma when he is contacted by Detikbali, Sunday (4/4/2025).

Emma revealed that the grandchildren of two Jokowi, Sedah Mirah and Al Nahyan were very active in asking questions about various animals there. They are also enthusiastic about the idea of ​​nourishing deer, Bengal Tigers, Elephants and Surricons. Their sister, Al Saud, who was not even 3 years old, seemed to be invited to play by officers of the Bali zoo.

“Sedah Mirah and the addition of Al Nahyan who have posed a lot about animals. There are guides, a zoo goalkeeper and a zoo educator who explains,” said Emma.

He said Jokowi deliberately invited his three grandchildren to the Bali zoo to present animals. They traveled in the Bali zoo, including signature spots such as Savana Africa and the villages of Sumatran to see the ostrich, Meerkat and others. In total, there are 600 animals in 60 species in the Bali zoo.

According to Emma, ​​Jokowi and her family surround the 12 hectare zoo without barrier with other visitors, although still followed by bodyguards. The arrival of Jokowi and his family had surprised other visitors.

“Those who asked for a photo, asked for a shake, all were served by you,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jokowi said the Bali zoo is a good place for children to know the animals directly. According to Jokowi, the arrangement of the zoo is very natural.

“Animals also look comfortable because their habitat is very well organized and completely. Very happy to be able to invite the grandchildren to visit the Bali zoo,” said Jokowi with a warm smile.

