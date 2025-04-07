The American-Chinese trade war could become even more ugly and more expensive

The United States and China could go towards a long dead end in their trade war, risking collateral damage to economies and market the whole world.

Friday, China announced radical reprisals 34% price on all American imports showing that Beijing does not take the prices of President Donald Trump elongated. The second world economy has also announced new export bans on rare earths.

The intensification of the naisons between the two largest economies in the world has contributed to an aggravation market route worldwide.

“Unlike the previous two towers, in which the price response of the Tit-For-Tat was more limited, targeting certain specific categories of American imports, this time, Beijing announced on Monday a simple, simple and general tariff hike,” wrote Nomura economists on Monday.

The trade war will be painful for the Americans and for everyone.

“The short-term pain all around (United States included!) Is guaranteed if the United States is not made up of general prices because industries are affected by the compression of margins and households are hammered by acute accessibility misfortunes,” wrote Vishnu Varathan, the chief of Mizuho macro-recker for Asia to the EXIE.

Some Americans are already hanging on essential items to beat price inflation likely to set up while import companies have the cost of tariffs to consumers. Others slow down luxury items, brought Business Insider last week.

Meanwhile, many attend their investments due to a rout of historic global actions, because the markets sound the alarm on a potential economic slowdown.

“Useless devastation through collateral damage all around will be difficult to avoid, because the overall falls of demand accentuated by a sharp drop in the demand for equipment, because uncertainty paralyzes investments,” Varathan wrote.

Analysts do not expect a rapid resolution, those of the Eurasia group citing “incompatible negotiation styles” between Trump and Chinese chief Xi Jinping.

Beijing cards

The Chinese countermeasures that go beyond expectations probably reflect the perception of the country that the last tariff movement in the United States is extreme. Beijing probably considers Washington's efforts to target Chinese exports through third countries like “complete and malicious”, wrote Eurasia Group analysts, a risk firm, in a note on Friday.

And there is no guarantee that XI wants an agreement.

“Solid, symmetrical and Tat-Tat tariff reprisals are a prerequisite for Beijing to the negotiating table. President Xi Jinping cannot engage in a relative weakness position,” analysts of the Eurasia group wrote.

Even if the United States has a significant lever effect of its status of greater global economy and market consuming, China has its own cards.

“The Beijing Bluff calls is obvious. The substitution of imports is simply not an option in the United States. Not at the moment,” wrote Varathan.

Trump clearly said he wanted manufacturing jobs to return to the United States.

It will not be an easy transition, with challenges, including long steering time to build manufacturing facilities and extensive supply chains located elsewhere.

Trump doubled his new prices on Sunday evening, saying that they are necessary to rectify America's trade deficits with other countries.

“I don't want to lower anything, but sometimes you have to take medication to repair something,” Trump told journalists.