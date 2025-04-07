Indonesia accelerates geothermal development in Maluku to reduce dependence on fossil fuels





The Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM), Bahlil Lahadalia, asked the state company PT PLN to immediately build a geothermal power plant (PLTP) with a capacity of 40 megawatts (MW) in Maluku to provide access to energy specific to all people in the province. “PT PLN as a public company (SOE) named by the State to make assignments so that all people can obtain electricity,” said Bahlil on Sunday, April 6, 2025. He said that the 40 MW PLTP project was included in the PT PLN electricity supply plan project (RUPTL) in order to increase the use of clean energy. In this way, it should be hoped that several regions of eastern Indonesia will no longer depend on fossil energy, such as coal and diesel. “I included it in the Ruptl (of PLN) … no longer depends on the diesel. No longer depends on coal. Thus, when there are old generation machines, which are diesel, they are immediately replaced by renewable energies (EBT), as a form of concern of the government to provide EBT as international consensus”, bahlil quoted. The PLTP project in the province of Maluku includes the 20 MW Wapsalit PLTP on Buru Island and the 2×10 MW Tulehu PLTP on Ambon Island. The 20 MW Wapsalit PLTP is currently in the exploration phase by private developers and the commercial operating date (COD) is targeted for 2028. Meanwhile, the 2×10 Tulehu PLTP is at the supply stage by PLN and is targeted for COD in 2031. In addition, there is a geothermal potential in Banda Baru on the island of Seram which can be developed in a PLTP of 25 MW according to the results of the survey by the geological agency and will be offered in market survey by the Directorate General of New Renewable Energies and Energy Conservation (EBTKE) in April 2025. Bahlil continued that currently, the electrical system of the province of Maluku still depends very very on the power plants based on fossil fuel. Based on the 2024 data, the total electricity production capacity in this region has reached 409 MW. “From this amount, around 99% or 406 MW still come from fossil sources, namely the diesel power plants (PLTD) and a combination of gas and steam power plants,” said Bahlil. Currently, PLTD is the largest capacity contributor with 249 MW or approximately 61% of the total capacity, followed by power plants based on gas and steams which produce 157 MW or 38%. Meanwhile, the contribution of the EBT is still very limited, only about 3 MW or less than 1%, composed of solar power plants (PLT) of 3 MW and hydroelectric power plants or microhydro of 0.1 MW. “With the inclusion of the PLTP project in the RUPTL of PT PLN, the government wishes to considerably strengthen the use of new and renewable energies in the Maloku region and reduce the domination of fossil energy which has so far dominated the electricity system in the region,” said Bahlil.

