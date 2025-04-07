The Adams Administration unloaded a Brooklyn legislator which defended the closure of Rikers Island then complained of the construction of a new prison based on the district in its own district.

Municipal councilor Lincoln Restler called for the construction of a 15 -storey prison complex in Boerum Hill “a serious problem”, especially during night hours – which prompted the Town Hall to draw a chance as “hypocrite”.

Restler described his concerns in his newsletter to consultants on the new complex at 275 Atlantic Ave., which should replace the old Brooklyn detention center.

“Although I have been supporting the Rikers Island plan for a long time (where four detainees have been tragically died in detention so far this year), I firmly opposed the bad getification of the city to build the new prison in our community,” Restler wrote. “The demolition of the former prison was seriously poorly managed and I hoped that the new construction company would work more in collaboration to mitigate the impacts.”

Restler complained that ADAMS and his team approved “extreme variations after hours and have replaced all of our objections to reduce late evening work so far”.

He told voters that he worked with the City design and construction department, the Ministry of Buildings and the Ministry of Transport on the search for solutions to “mitigate noise impacts”.

“This project goes for four years more and we must considerably improve the coordination and attenuation of noise for the neighbors of our community,” he said

But an Adams spokesperson retaliated on the municipal councilor.

In publicly, Lincoln Restler never lacks a chance to call for the closure of Rikers Island and the accelerated construction of prisons based on the borough, but in private, he tries to block the construction of the prison based on the borough in his own neighborhood, “said a representative of the town hall.

“The dictionary defines” the hypocrite “as someone who claims to have beliefs or qualities that they do not really have. Seems to be the perfect label for the board member,” said the spokesperson.

Administrator Adams responds to the concerns of residents about the noise of one night, “while advancing the steam in advance with the construction of the Brooklyns borough to ensure the safety of our communities,” added the representative.

Critical construction projects may be authorized to work outside normal hours and the prison project has received differences from the buildings service to do so, depending on the city.

The night work on the prison remains in place to reach a date of purpose completion in 2029 for the building, said city officials.

But the beetles of Jacks linked to public services connections on Atlantic Avenue was interrupted last week after a fierce public reaction.

Restler called for the comments of the Town Hall, a “cheap fashionable shot” and said that his criticisms were focused on dynamic noise at all hours of the day.

“I undoubtedly support the accelerated closure of Rikers Island, but we have to work with the districts where prisons based on the borough are under construction,” said Restler. “There is nothing hypocritical about it.

“I'm not against the project,” he added. “I just want the administration to do its job and be a half decent neighbor from our community.”

He said that his city center-brown district had the most new constructions and development from anywhere in the city, and that the residents are reasonable-until there is a breakdown.

Restler also complained that there was no dedicated parking for police and other emergency vehicles for the accusation court on the other side of the street due to construction. Instead, they parked on the sidewalks and pedestrian crossings, he said.

“It talks about the incompetence of the Adams administration,” said Restler.

The municipal council and former mayor Bill de Blasio approved a law in 2019 by ordering the closure of the 10 prison facilities of ISLAND Rikers by August 2027, in order to replace them with four prisons based on the borough, excluding Staten Island.

But Adams questioned the advantages of the plan and called the calendar to build the new prisons and close the Rikersmpactical.