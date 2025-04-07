Even the letters that I am not signed in Tamil: PM Modi makes fun of MK Stalin on Hindi Row





Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a sharp but veiled shot to the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, on the current debate on the taxation of the Hindi on the new educational policy (NEP). Addressing a public rally in Rameswaram after the launch of the first vertical bridge of the India Sea, the “ Pamban bridge '', the Prime Minister noticed that, even if MK Stalin and other Tamil Nadu leaders often defend the Tamil language and the alleged Hindi taxation in the political speech, none of the letters he receives from Tamil leaders is actually signed in Tamil.

Without naming anyone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he obtained letters from Tamil Nadu leaders and that they don't connect to Tamil.

The government is constantly working to ensure that the Tamil language and the Tamil heritage reach every corner of the world. Sometimes I am surprised when I receive letters from certain leaders of Tamil Nadu, none of them is signed in Tamil. If we are proud of the Tamil, then I would ask everyone to sign at least his name in Tamil, said Modi PM without naming any chief of Tamil Nadu in his address.

The Prime Minister said the efforts were underway to take up the Tamil language, heritage in every corner of the world.

The comments of the PM Modi come while the central governments and the Tamil Nadu are engaged in a war of words concerning an alleged Hindi taxation through the policy in three languages ​​of the NEP. While the center rejected all tax allegations, the leaders of Tamil Nadu and other opposition parties continued to resist the implementation of educational policy.

In addition, he struck to teach medicine in Tamil in the state so that students of poor families are beneficial. Prime Minister Modi, referring to the state beneficiaries with regard to several initiatives, said that despite an increased allowance in Tamil Nadu, some cry over the funds.

The Prime Minister also asked the Tamil Nadu government to transmit medical education in Tamil for the benefit of the poor.

