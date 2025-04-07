Jokowi nourishes animals at the Bali zoo during the Eid Holidays





Denpasar, Nusabali – The 7th President of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) provided a number of animals at the Bali zoo with the family to fill the Lebaran holidays in 2025 on the Isle of the Gods. I think the animal (collection) is very complete, said Joko Widodo via a press release from the Bali zoo received in Denpasar, Sunday (6/4). The President of the Republic of Indonesia for the period 2014-2019 and 20192024 visited the 12 hectare zoo accompanied by Iriana Jokowi on Saturday (5/4) around 14.41 Wita. During the holidays, the former mayor of Solo 20052012 and the Governor of Dki Jakarta 20122014 were also accompanied by his daughter Kahiyang Ayu with her husband who is also governor of North Sumatra Bobby Nasution. The grandchildren of three Jokowi who are the heart of Bobby and Kahiyang also accompanied the Nasution Sedah Mirah, Panembahan Al Nahyan Nasution and Panembahan Al Saud Nas Concess. Dressed in a white sleeve shirt, Jokowi looked enthusiastic to accompany his grandchildren while holding the hands of Sedah Mirah and Al Nahyan, visiting the animal conservation area. They then enjoy various educational activities, one of which is to feed animals directly such as deer, Bengal Tigers, Meerkat and Sumatra elephants. In addition to interacting directly with a number of animals, the Jokowi family has also received an education linked to the conservation of animals which brought joy to its grandchildren. The Jokowi family also seemed to take advantage of the atmosphere of the lush zoo as natural habitats and showed support for the importance of education from an early age concerning the diversity of animals and natural conservation efforts. The arrangement is very good, natural, natural and space planning is very good that I am very happy, added Jokowi. Meanwhile, the chief of the Bali Zoo Emma Kristiana Chandra revealed that the visit of the old number one visit to Indonesia was a special moment. As an institution of conservation, he said, his party continued to commit to preserving animals, as well as to present educational and interactive experiences for the community. The presence of Mr. Joko Widodo and his family has become an encouragement for us to continue to improve the quality of services and strengthen the role of animal education destinations in Bali, he said. Meanwhile, the presence of Joko Widodo and his family was enthusiastically welcomed by other visitors and has become an opportunity to shake hands to take photos together. 7 ants

