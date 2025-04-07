Prabowo must complete the case of the fake diploma of Jokowi, otherwise he will continue to hang until the end of time

Article written by: Social Observer Suguyanto (Sgy) -emik

RealI feel embarrassed by the prolonged question of the alleged falsification of the diploma of a president who should be easily resolved, but continues rather without any bright points. This case was quite disturbing of public mental health to determine the truth of the information that should be received by the public. Because of this condition, I feel the need to write this article to discuss the alleged falsification of the forest baccalaureate diploma which would be owned by former president Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

The alleged case of falsification of the Jokowi diploma is always a problem that has not yet found light points. Forest scholars at Gadjah Mada University (UGM) involving Jokowi, who was president of periods 2014-2019 and 2019-2024, has continued to be discussed since 2022 so far. The allegations linked to the allegedly Jokowi's false diploma emerged after having ended his mandate as president.

Initially, it could be difficult to believe that a president was involved in the alleged falsification of the diploma, in particular the UGM, one of the well -known universities in Indonesia. In addition, Jokowi was also governor of Dki Jakarta and mayor of Solo. Of course, in the appointment process, the General Electoral Commission (KPU) has verified the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma, as well as when it was appointed President of the Republic of Indonesia.

However, even if there has been a fairly strict verification, the alleged counterfeiting of this diploma has always emerged and was even brought into the field of law. Consequently, the author of Jokowi under cover, Bambang Tri Molyono, and the speaker Sugi Nur Rahardja (Gus Nur), had to face the law. For the problem of the alleged false diplomas, they must languish in prison after being appointed suspect in the alleged dissemination of the speech of hatred based on Sara and / or blasphemy. They have become suspects referring to the video downloaded by Gus Nur on his YouTube channel, Gus Nur 13 official.

Since 2022, UGM has gave clarification and confirms that the Jokowi Forest Baccalaureate diploma is original. The UGM also confirmed that Jokowi entered the UGM in 1980 and graduated in 1985. Jokowi's related data was also available at UGM, and Jokowi himself explained that he had many college friends and even published some photos of him during UGM university. All this information is accessible via the Google search engine, including Jokowi photos with university friends.

The alleged false diploma case was increasingly questioned after Professor Eggi Sudjana and his colleagues filed a complaint. Based on the existing data, this trial has been rejected several times by the court. The last rejection took place at the District Court of Jakarta Central (Jakarta District Court), which indicated that the trial was not accepted, as recorded in cases number 610 / pdt.g / 2023 / pn.jkt.pst. This decision confirmed that the Jokowi diploma did not prove to be false.

Supposedly, with the clarification and assertion of the UGM, as well as the support of friends and photos of the University of Jokowi during the college, this case can be considered to be finished. In addition, with a court decision which rejected the trial linked to the false diploma of Jokowi, this case should have been completed. However, in reality, allegation continues to emerge.

As a concrete exampled, on March 10, 2025, a former speaker from Mataram University, Rismon Hasiholan Sianipar, in a video program on the Youtube Balige Academy, revealed that the Jokowi forest diploma published in 1985 would have been allegedly false. He declared an argument linked to the results of the diploma and the thesis of Jokowi based on the analysis of fonts and operating systems. The video received the title “The False Diploma of Joko Widodo based on the analysis of the font type and the operating system”.

The dean of the Faculty of Forestry UGM, Sigit Sunarta, responded to this accusation by regretting the declaration of Rismon. Sigit stressed that Jokowi's diploma and thesis were original and that Jokowi was indeed studying in UGM, active in students' activities and completing his thesis. Many Jokowi classmates also knew him well.

Responding to the accusation, Jokowi calmly stressed that it was slander who continued to repeat himself without a base. He recalled that the UGM had confirmed the authenticity of his diploma and that his friends who studied together in UGM also knew this truth. Jokowi also stressed that those who accused should be able to prove the accusation, not the one who had to prove the opposite.

This question increases with the emergence of various parties suspected of being involved, notably the Minister of the Secretary of State, Professor Pratikno, who is also a former Chancellor of the UGM. Pratikno is supposed to know a lot about the problem of the alleged false diplomas, especially often considered the main fog project of Jokowi's political strategy. However, he did not provide a very detailed explanation of this problem, while Jokowi himself prefers not to attend the trial and rely on the defense of various institutions, in particular UGM. This oddity further strengthens public suspicion concerning the alleged falsification of the Jokowi diploma.

In addition, an opinion on social networks (social media) also emerged, which seemed to be a testimony of the party suspected of being the daughter of Professor Sumitro, a Lecturer UGM, who said that his father was suspected of never knowing or guiding Jokowi's thesis. Opinion would also have stressed that the name of the main speaker of the UGM was Ahmad Sumito, not Ahmad Soemitro. This also adds to the doubts of the public on the official account of the UGM and the government linked to the authenticity of the Forest diploma of the UGM Jokowi.

Seeing along this problem, I felt that the problem of the alleged falsification of the Jokowi diploma was a problem that could be resolved very simply. All that is necessary is the attitude of Legowo by Jokowi to show the original diploma and be willing to be checked. Thus, the public will quickly believe it, and this case can be resolved immediately. However, as it has already developed, it seems that this affair continues to hang itself and slip endless.

I am of the opinion that perhaps only figures that have great authority, such as President Prabowo Suubianto or the Secretary General of the United Nations Antnio Guterres, who can resolve this case. The community was divided into two camps: one who believes in a false diploma of Jokowi and another who believes in his authenticity. Only the official declaration of the public leader can alleviate this tension and give clarity.

If there are no leaders who can trust the public to intervene, both in this country and in the world, it is likely that this affair will continue to drive without certainty. Will the case of false diplomas alleged UGM Jokowi Forestry Bachelor continue to suspend until the end of time?

In other considerations, if the case of false false diplomas allegedly involving the former president Joko Widodo is incomplete, this can be a nightmare for this nation and the international world. Especially for Indonesia, this case can be recalled as a country with a bad reputation in the world and has the potential to be recorded in Guinness world records as a country that has not resolved the problems that should be resolved, namely the alleged false diploma of Bachelor Forestry owned by former president Joko Widodo.

In conclusion of this article, I emphasize that the importance of the false UGM diploma affair involving former Jokowi President was immediately resolved. This concerns the good name of the former president as head of this country, as well as the reputation of the nation in the world, which has more than 281 million people. All parties, both the community and the state, including the international community, must encourage and support so that this case can be carefully resolved. Parties which will be proven guilty or must be responsible must be punished in accordance with the provisions of the applicable laws and regulations.

(***)