The Attorney General Pam Bondi does not exclude the third term for Donald Trump





The American prosecutor General Pam Bondi did not exclude a third potential mandate for President Donald Trump when he was faced with the possibility during an appearance of interview on Fox News on Sunday.

Why it matters

Trump and his allies have repeatedly tackled the idea of ​​seeking him a third term, despite most legal analysts agreeing that this would violate the American Constitution because all American presidents are limited to two terms, with Trump now in his second and last mandate.

Calls for Trump to be authorized to arise for a third term followed by the warnings issued by the Democrats during the 2024 campaign that he would govern once authoritarian in the White House. However, the former Trump administration official Steve Bannon, who hosts a popular right -wing podcast, suggested in an interview with Newsnation last month that it is a real option on the table.

What to know

Bondi appeared on Fox News on Sunday and discussed a third potential Trump term with the host Shannon Bream.

The American prosecutor general congratulated Trump and said that she wanted to be able to remain president “for 20 years”, but that he was going to be finished, probably after this quarter “, which attracted a” probably “probably? “of the bream.

“We had to examine the Constitution,” said Bondi, admitting that it would prove a “heaviness” to achieve. When Bream pressed leaping on the question of whether it means that the best lawyer in the country considers a constitutional amendment as the only way to reach a third term Trump, Bondi only repeated that it would be a heaviness.

Most legal analysts claim that there is no constitutional path to a third term for a president. The 22nd amendment reads as follows: “No one will be elected to the president's office more than twice, and no one who has held the post of president, or acted as president, for more than two years of a mandate to which another person was elected president will be elected to the post of president more than once.”

Some have suggested unconventional paths to make Trump by the constitution, because the repeal of the amendment would be almost impossible given the current political dynamics. An idea floated by some is that Trump is the vice-presidential candidate, then the one who is president could withdraw after winning.

However, legal analysts believe that even it would be constitutionally tenuous and would probably be blocked by the United States Supreme Court. Others have warned that Trump could simply ignore the Constitution and stay just in office, without a clear way to force him to get out.

Representative Andy Ogles, a republican from Tennessee, a few days after Trump's second inauguration, proposed a constitutional amendment which allowed presidents to serve up to three terms provided that they did not serve two consecutive mandates. The amendment has made no progress since the Ogles introduced it, and no other discussion on this proposed amendment took place.

Meanwhile, Trump himself began to float the idea, apparently humorously, that the president of the room Mike Johnson, a Louisiana republican, stressed when he spoke the problem directly. Johnson told journalists that he and Trump had “joked” the president looking for a third term, but noted that this would require a constitutional amendment, which he called “a high bar”.

During an interview with the host of NBC News, Kristen Welker last month, Trump said that he did not “joke” about considering a third term, adding that there are “methods you could do”.

The United States Attorney General, Pam Bondi, speaks for a press conference in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, April 4. The American prosecutor General Pam Bondi speaks during a press conference in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, April 4. Eva Marie Uzcategui / AFP via Getty Images What people say people

Regarding the modification of the 22nd amendment, President Donald Trump in an interview in April 2024 with Time Magazine said: “I would not be at all in favor. I intend to serve four years and do an excellent job. And I want to bring our country back. I want to put it back on the right track.”

Representative Daniel Goldman of New York, a Democrat, wrote last week on X, formerly Twitter: “Trump never joked about a third term – he simply socializes the idea as the last step to take total control of our government. Trump implements what is going on.”

The representative Melanie Stansbury, a New Mexico, Democrat, wrote last week on X: “There is absolutely no situation in which Donald Trump will serve a third mandate as president of * these * United States, complete judgment. Do not distract yourself. This administration and the GOP underls the Constitution and the rule of law. We must continue to lift our voices!”

Senator John Curtis, a Utah Republican, in NBC News in March when asked for a possible third term Trump: “I would not have supported a third term for [former President] George Washington. It's a no, yes. “”

Steve Bannon addressing Chris Cuomo of newsnation last month: “I am a firm believer that President Trump Courrara and will win again in 2028, so I have already approved President Trump. A man like this occurs once the century. If we are lucky, we have it now. We are working on it for a long time.”

What happens next?

Trump and his administration will continue to combat the immediate economic benefits of his very controversial and radical prices he announced last week which caused an almost free fall on the stock market in recent days.

