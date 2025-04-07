



JAKARTA, MI – Executive director of the Indonesian Parliament Supervisory and Empowerment Committee (KP3I), Tom Pasaribu underlined the declaration of the President of the Indonesian National Economic Council, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, who declared that the 7th President of the Republic of Idonesia Joko Widodo alias Jokowi had never violated the Constitution. According to Tom, his greeting, Luhut's declaration was an opinion which aimed to cover various violations committed by Jokowi. Tom revealed a number of constitutional violations committed by Jokowi for 10 years in power in Indonesia, “First of all, presidential decree (presidential decree) n ° 125 / p of October 18, 2021. Then, the expulsion of the community on the island of Ressang for an investment which harms the people. Tom challenged them to discuss openly on this subject by involving the public in order to provide an objective assessment of whether these actions violate or not the constitution. “Jokowi's constitutional violations are very landslides. If Pak Luhut believes that Jokowi does not violate the Constitution, let's test these three points so that the Indonesian people also provide an assessment of the arguments we make,” said Tom. Tom also invited Luhut to discuss this question in a transparent manner in public, so that the community has a clear understanding of the constitution and violations. “The differences in opinion are a natural thing in the political discussion, but confirming a violation is a form of betrayal of the Constitution,” said Tom. Previously, at the Jokowi residence in Solo on Monday, March 31, 2035, Luhut said he was a living witness that the 7th President of Indonesia had never raped the Constitution. However, Luhut did not further specify the question of the planned constitutional violation. “I am the assistant of President Jokowi for 10 years, I am a living witness. Yes, I repeat once again, I am a living witness,” said Luhut. As a former soldier, Luhut said he found any constitutional violation committed by Jokowi during his mandate. “And as a soldier, I have not seen that there were constitutional violations committed by President Joko Widodo at the time. Subject: Jokowi Luhut



