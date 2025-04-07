A new bombshell study reveals that “assassination culture” is spreading on the left under President Trump





A new worrying relationship reveals that online violent political rhetoric, including calls for the murder of public figures like President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, is more and more normalized, in particular on the left.

The report, from Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI), has revealed that an increasing number of people are willing to justify and even applaud the name of politics and a distorted feeling of social justice. The scary change seems to have accelerated in recent months.

“What was previously culturally taboo has become acceptable,” said Joel Finkelstein, the main author of the report to Fox News Digital. “We see a clear glorification of change, increased attempts and changing standards converge in what we define as a culture of assassination.”

The NCRI study retraces the cultural transition to the assassination of the CEO of United Healthcare, Brian Thompson, by Luigi Mangione in December 2024. What followed, say the researchers, was a viral of memes which transformed Mangione into a folk hero.

According to the study, these memes sparked copying behavior targeting other figures associated with wealth and conservative policy.

A new study reveals that DEI initiatives create a “hostile attribution”

“It's not just Luigi,” said Finkelstein. “We see an expansion: Trump, Musk and others are now openly discussed as legitimate targets, often masked in the culture of memes and gamified online dialogue.”

A voting measure in California, darkly called the Luigi Mangione Access to Health Care Act, is only a real outgrowth of this online movement.

In this table, more than half of the left -wing respondents said that killing Donald Trump would be at least “somewhat justified,” the national ncris survey. The study revealed that 55% of self-identified left-wing participants justified Trump's assassination to some extent, while 48% did the same for Elon Musk. Researchers say that the results reflect growing tolerance for political violence among ideological extremists. (Network Contagion Research Institute)

The NCRI conducted a national survey on a national level with more than 1,200 American adults, weighted to reflect the demography of the national census. The results were austere: some 38% of respondents said that it would be at least “somewhat justified” to assassinate Donald Trump, and 31% said the same thing about Elon Musk.

When you only count the left -wing respondents, the justification to kill Trump increased to 55% and the musk at 48%.

“These are not isolated opinions,” said the report. “They are part of a narrowly connected belief system linked to what we call left authoritarianism.”

Colorado Man in charge Federal in the attack by Tesla Firebomb: “Justice arrives,” says Ag Pam Bondi

“Trump represents the perfect target for assassination culture. He is powerful, he is rich and he is provocative,” Finelstein told Fox News Digital. “This places it on the highest shelf for those who glorify political violence.”

“Trump represents the perfect target for assassination culture. He is powerful, he is rich and he is provocative. This places him on the highest shelf for those who glorify political violence.”

Dr Joel Finkelstein

When asked if the destruction of a Tesla dealer was justified, nearly four in 10 respondents agreed that it was, to some extent. Among self-identified left-wing participants, support for vandalism and material damage was much higher.

“The destruction of the properties was not only an aberrant opinion, it was closely gathered with support for political assassinations and other forms of violence,” said Finkelstein. “This indicates a coherent belief system, not just isolated grievances.”

Among the respondents on the left, a large part evaluated the murder of Trump and Musk as “somewhat” or “completely justified”, according to this histogram. The graph highlights the bias of support for political violence according to ideological lines, distant participants on the left marking the highest in all measures. (Network Contagion Research Institute)

“Tesla has become a stand-in for wider frustrations with regard to capitalism, technological power and conservative policy. Broking out a dealership is not only a demonstration, it is a performance, a signal of belonging to a radical group.”

Finkelstein said that if a certain level of violent feeling exists on the right, “what we found was a statistically higher approval of political murder on the left, 41% more than among the participants on the right”.

The report distinguishes Bluesky, a social media platform favored by progressive users, as a major emphasis on extremist ideation.

“Bluesky was modeled as a safe alternative to Twitter for the left, but what it has become a extremist platform,” said Finkelstein. “It works today like 4chan or Gab once for far-right ideologies. These platforms are now main indicators of violent trends in the real world.”

This correlation matrix shows that support for assassinations, the destruction of goods and Mangione is all closely linked, forming a system of belief, called “assassination culture”. The study reveals that left authoritarianism has been the strongest predictor of all categories of political violence. (Network Contagion Research Institute)

According to the Open Source Ncris analysis, Bluesky saw a peak in the positions referring to Mangione, Trump and Musk, crossing more than 200,000 positions and 2 million commitments in a few months. Reddit is currently welcoming pro-manangione communities with tens of thousands of members.

Finkelstein thinks that the psychological roots of “assassination culture” are a mixture of ideological radicalism and feelings of helplessness, in particular following electoral losses.

“When people feel like they don't have a say, no future and no leadership offering a vision, they become sensitive to radical ideas,” he said. “And it is at this point that the memes are transformed into authorization structures for real violence.”

Multivariate regression analysis reveals that the extreme left ideology, the use of Bluesky and a feeling of helplessness (external control locus) are the main predictors to support political violence. The graph decomposes which psychological and demographic traits are most strongly aligned with the justification of the murder of musk and trump or attacks against the Tesla dealers. (Network Contagion Research Institute)

A key predictor identified in the study is the place of external control, which is the belief that his life is governed by external forces.

“Combine this with extreme partisanry, and you get an explosive mixture,” said Finkelstein.

Finkelstein does not believe that censorship will end the “assassination culture”, but strong leadership could quite simply.

“We are not an organization of anti-free speech,” said Finkelstein. “But we know what a threat is. And what is happening online on platforms like Bluesky represents an important threat to American democratic values. If leftist leaders explicitly condemn these tendencies and reaffirm moral standards, they can dismantle this culture quickly,” he said. “It is a question of reminding people that there is a future that is worth trying that does not imply to glorify political violence.”

“It is a question of reminding people that there is a future that is worth trying that does not imply to glorify political violence.”

Dr Joel Finkelstein

The report of the NCRI ends with a note that gives to think: the normalization of assassination ideas is already spreading in real violence. Whether its attacks on Tesla dealerships or assassination attempts at civil servants, the NCRI warns that political violence is no longer fringe but culturally in fashion in certain internet corners.

“With economic instability and ideological echo chambers supplying radicalism, the threat environment moves under our feet,” said Finkelstein. “But recognizing that hearing the sirens is the first step to stop it.”

The Contagion Research Institute network describes itself as a “neutral and independent organization whose mission is to identify and predict cyber-social threats and to account for timely”.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a New Orleans-based military spouse. Stories can be sent to [email protected]

