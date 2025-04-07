The Turkish Erdogan minimizes Israeli tensions with Syria – that's why

Turkey seems to minimize tensions with Israel in Syria. This comes then that Israel has increased strikes on sites such as T-4 near Palmyra and Israeli media openly said it was a message to Ankara.

Ankara is generally more bellicose and subject to shouting and threatening. Why does the president at the head of Ankara, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who compared Israel to Nazi Germany in the past, said the threats about Syria?

There are several answers. The first is the most obvious. Turkey wants positive links with the new Trump administration. He knows that the administration is very pro-Israeli. He knows that Israel seems to have support for the White House that goes beyond support for any other country.

For example, the Trump administration was willing to challenge the traditional and historical allies of America, such as Canada or the United States; And also impose prices on friends and enemies, but the administration deeply supports Israel. This may not always be the case, but it's now. This means that Israel has the ear of the key members of the administration than Turkey. Ankara knows it and probably prefers not to shake the boat, at least not a year.

Turkey had close links with the first Trump administration and expects these links to continue. However, he also knows that he must be prudent not to irritate the administration. Turkey has already made awareness, especially in Marco Rubio, the Secretary of State. However, he has not yet had a large -scale meeting with Trump, while the Israeli Prime Minister has already held a meeting and is already back in Washington for a new series of meetings.

An illustrative image of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (Credit: Shutterstock / Mustafa Kamaci / Turkish / handout presidential press office via Reuters)

Turkey was not afraid to challenge Israel during the first term Trump. When the United States has moved its embassy to Jerusalem, Ankara led the opposition to this decision. When Abraham's agreements were about to be signed, Turkey threatened to break relations with water.

Rethink the strategy

Turkey has also threatened American forces in Syria and threatened Greece. He created chaos within NATO. However, he can rethink this strategy this time. Maybe Ankara thinks that playing well on Syria could be a long idiot for sale. Basically, Turkey wants things in Syria, but it can wait.

Turkey was also caught by surprise by the aggressiveness of Israel in Syria. Israel has made air strikes for years in Syria, so that the strikes of Israel were not particularly surprising. However, the fact that the Israeli media clearly indicated that strikes on T-4 or at a military airport near Hamas were a message to Ankara illustrates a new approach. It is a preemption. Israel generally allowed problems getting worse in the past, allowing Hamas or Hezbollah to become very powerful. In Syria, the name of the game is preemption.

Israel Be intended Had an analysis this week which noted: “Israel, Turkey reflects on the division of Syria in spheres of influence until stable governance settles.” The writer, Ron Ben-Yishai, a well-known expert, noted: “As Israel and Turkey are competing for the influence in Post-Assad Syria, tensions are rising on military and economic ambitions; While Israel seeks to counter the growing presence of Turkey, the two nations explore mediated agreements to divide control until the Syrise stabilizes. ”.

Turkey can also read this and understands that this message probably comes from the top of Israel's strategic thought circles. Israel may be wrong Gaza and underestimated Hamas, but Ankara sees that Israel does not underestimate Turkey. Israel knows that Turkey wants to settle in bases in Syria. Obviously, messaging is designed to dissuade. While Iran, Houthis and others may not have been dissuaded, it seems that Ankara can rethink things. It remains to be seen how long it will continue.