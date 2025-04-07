Politics
Politicians and their sports misadventures
The former prime ministers love to carry a full track of Wallabies made him look less like Captain of Team Australia and more as one of the young people who can walk with the players. If Hawkes' athletics were missing, Howard has caught up with his enthusiasm, with Avide following the rugby league, rugby, football and boxing, as well as the presidency of the largest sporting moment in Australia, the 2,000 Sydney Olympic Games.
But an incident and a sport remains eternal. During the visit to Pakistan after earthquakes in 2005, Howard was invited to join a game of cricket with local children. He played three bullets, none of which arrived at the drummer. Howard found the Rudimentary Tape Ball, which he blamed for his failure, during the Gala of the Donald Bradman Foundation in 2019, where he described the event as one of the greatest regrets of his political career. Howzat?
Paul Keating
Even if Keating may have preferred reading to sport, he was very wrong to think that Australian sports fans could not see a false.
There was a lot of speculation about Paul Keating's interest in the AFL after the treasurer of the time woke up one morning and declared himself a supporter of Collingwood, while he was trying to expand his call to Bob Hawke for the Directorate of Labor in the early 1990s. In sport, as in politics, allegiances can be inconsistent.
Keating has become ticket No. 1 for the Historically working class club in Heartland Labor. The two men were questioned on their way in the 1990 grand finale, which, according to Keating, said that he hoped to be the first Collingwoods' victory in 30 years.
The fan of Swans Hawke should not be outdone. I was in the 1958 final that Collingwood won, he said.
Bob Carr
It is not the winner, it is the participation that counts. According to this logic, Bob Carr, former Minister of Labor of NSW and Minister of Foreign Affairs in the government of Gillard, which has already brought a novel by Tolstoy to a match, deserves a price for emergencies.
By giving a speech to encourage NSW Blues before an original state confrontation with Queensland, Carr told players that the traditional bet between NSW and Victoria was now underway. An immortal exchange during a meeting of the NSW cabinet during which Carr boasted that Hed was in football, saw him asked, was it the league or the union?
Do not ask questions of things! He replied. Under the torture of Gestapo, I could not explain the difference he said at this mast's head for years later.
Malcolm Turnbull
What is happening through the minds of politicians when they accept a public test of their sporting capacity? Do they think, if I receive this one, will I win the elections? Is it the pressure of old-fashioned peers or some competitive drivers enter in place? Maybe the Kevin Rudd Handball Kevin Rudd has the answer.
This moment, when an adapted Malcolm Turnbull is lacking a basket at an embarrassing range in a Perth basketball stadium in 2017, the pinging ball above the edge is confusing.
It may be at this point that the brilliance began to get out of its Prime Minister. Less than a year later, after being ousted by Scott Morrison, Turnbull had left parliamentary policy for good to comment on the touchline.
Scott Morrison
In thousands of years, when all the written memory of Scott Morrison, the intrigues, the ups, the stockings have faded, all that will remain is the image of the Prime Ministers, who attack the electoral campaign in 2022. (Dutton was not long in refusing Hed to see his own moment Scott Morrison.)
The children of Tasmanian football are applauded and one said Morrison better than Ronaldo before the Minister of the time accidentally attacks Luca Fauvette seven years and both crushed on the ground.
Where Luca, where Luca? He probably went to the hospital! He joked after the accident. Two years later, the former Prime Minister rendered his ticket No. 1 for the Cronulla Sharks and began a role abroad with a defense consulting company. Where does Scott? Luca could say now.
Boris Johnson
It is not only Australian politicians who like to ruin pleasure: the former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson or Bojo walked so that Scomo can run. He was involved in sports misadventures with at least two small children: a ball in hand, he crashed into a 10 -year schoolboy in a relaxed rugby match in Japan in 2015, only a year after the mayor of London at the time tripped a small child during a football kick in London.
There was also an illegal rugby style tackle in a charitable football match in 2006, and a promotional blow for the 2012 Olympic Games when he ended up getting stuck on a zip line, waving miniature flags.
Donald Trump
Golf is a sport of politicians: the snazzy kit, expensive membership fees and the intimacy provided by playing in hectares of private land.
Who knows if Donald prevails over disability is really as low as 2.5, as he claimed? A rare Trump video that shakes the ball at the Trump National Golf Club in Los Angeles suggests that it could be false news.
