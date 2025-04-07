Politics
Why has Indonesia not have ambassadors to America for almost 2 years?
Jakarta, kompas.com -The position of the Indonesian Ambassador (Ambassador) to the United States (United States) has been empty for almost two years. This vacancy occurred since Rosan Roeslani put an end to his mandate on July 17, 2023, then appointed the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) as a Bumn Limister.
So far, no new name has been appointed to fill out a strategic seat at the Indonesian Embassy (KBRI) Washington DC.
In fact, after the passage of government, from Jokowi to the president Prabowo Subaianto, there has been no progress related to the appointment of the new Indonesian ambassador to the United States.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Rollanyah Somirat said the ambassador's appointment was the president’s prerogative.
“In accordance with the Constitution (Constitution), the appointment of ambassadors in foreign countries is entirely the prerogative of the president,” said Roy Kompas.comSunday (6/4/2025).
Read also: The Indonesian Ambassador to the United States is empty 2 years, member of Commission I: It is not good …
Roy also stressed that the absence of ambassadors does not mean that the Indonesian Embassy in Washington DC stops working.
“In diplomatic habits, there is in fact nothing strange if an ambassador position has not been charged because the mechanism is being executed, where the Indonesian Embassy or the Indonesian consulate will be led by Kuai,” he said.
However, this vacuum raises questions, given that the United States is one of Indonesia's strategic partners in various sectors, ranging from economics to defense.
Isn't America important?
The vice-president of the Commission of Representatives of the House of Representatives, Dave Laksono, denied the hypothesis that the position of the position of the ambassador showed that Indonesia was unaware of relations with America.
“Indeed, we have long been empty the ambassador. Kompas.comSunday.
Read also: Indonesian ambassador to the United States is empty 2 years, Commission I: not because America is not important
According to Dave, America is one of the main global partners in Indonesia for various sectors, including trade and defense.
Therefore, the government is actually trying to find the right figure to fill this important position.
“America is a very important country for us and in addition to being trade Our partner. America is also our contact or to cooperate in various things, such as defense and others, “he said.
“So, to fill this position, the government must of course find the right figure. So the right figure must be sought and requires a special moment to be appropriate for the person,” said the politician of the Golkar party.
Read also: The Prabowo Utus lobbying team for American import prices, Commission I: Do not associate yourself with the whites of the ambassador
The impact of delays in the Jokowi era?
Member of Commission I of the House of Representatives I of the PDI-P faction, TB Hasanuddin, said that vacancy RI ambassador For the United States and several other large countries will in fact be filled since the end of President Jokowi's mandate.
|
Sources
2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2025/04/07/11195231/mengapa-indonesia-tak-punya-dubes-di-amerika-selama-hampir-2-tahun%3Fpage%3Dall
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Spain PM goes to China, Vietnam, like the price of American Blitz Blitz | Northwest & National News
- Boris Johnson, attacked by an ostrich in a Texas natural park
- 'The US Gaza owner would be good' – Trump
- A defense budget of $ 1 Billion? Trump, Hegseth says it happens
- PM Modi Slams Opposition on the protests of the Waqf amendment bill
- Kentucky Football Lands Commitment of QB DJ Hunter
- Bangkok Post – AP Thailand leads with a quick response after Erthquake
- Omer Ayub excludes the backchannel agreement involving Imran Khan
- Jokowi was continued by potential buyers of Esemka cars, here are the requests: Okezone News
- The lawyer says the lawyer for the security contract selected for Harry Prince 'Inferior treatment'.
- Trump and Musk's protests were nationally
- India Ipl Cricket | National