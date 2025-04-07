Why has Indonesia not have ambassadors to America for almost 2 years?

Jakarta, kompas.com -The position of the Indonesian Ambassador (Ambassador) to the United States (United States) has been empty for almost two years. This vacancy occurred since Rosan Roeslani put an end to his mandate on July 17, 2023, then appointed the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) as a Bumn Limister.

So far, no new name has been appointed to fill out a strategic seat at the Indonesian Embassy (KBRI) Washington DC.

In fact, after the passage of government, from Jokowi to the president Prabowo Subaianto, there has been no progress related to the appointment of the new Indonesian ambassador to the United States.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Rollanyah Somirat said the ambassador's appointment was the president’s prerogative.

“In accordance with the Constitution (Constitution), the appointment of ambassadors in foreign countries is entirely the prerogative of the president,” said Roy Kompas.comSunday (6/4/2025).

Roy also stressed that the absence of ambassadors does not mean that the Indonesian Embassy in Washington DC stops working.

“In diplomatic habits, there is in fact nothing strange if an ambassador position has not been charged because the mechanism is being executed, where the Indonesian Embassy or the Indonesian consulate will be led by Kuai,” he said.

However, this vacuum raises questions, given that the United States is one of Indonesia's strategic partners in various sectors, ranging from economics to defense.

Isn't America important?

The vice-president of the Commission of Representatives of the House of Representatives, Dave Laksono, denied the hypothesis that the position of the position of the ambassador showed that Indonesia was unaware of relations with America.

“Indeed, we have long been empty the ambassador. Kompas.comSunday.

According to Dave, America is one of the main global partners in Indonesia for various sectors, including trade and defense.

Therefore, the government is actually trying to find the right figure to fill this important position.

“America is a very important country for us and in addition to being trade Our partner. America is also our contact or to cooperate in various things, such as defense and others, “he said.

“So, to fill this position, the government must of course find the right figure. So the right figure must be sought and requires a special moment to be appropriate for the person,” said the politician of the Golkar party.

The impact of delays in the Jokowi era?

Member of Commission I of the House of Representatives I of the PDI-P faction, TB Hasanuddin, said that vacancy RI ambassador For the United States and several other large countries will in fact be filled since the end of President Jokowi's mandate.