Erdogan directs the presidential election: survey





A recent survey of the Asal Research asked the respondents to Trkiye: “If the presidential election took place this Sunday, who of the following candidates would you prefer for the president?” The survey included four potential candidates: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Mansur Yavas, Ekrem Imamoglu and Ozgur Ozel. Erdogan has become the favorite with a clear advance on his rivals. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan answers questions from press members after doing Friday prayer in Hz. Ali Mosque in Uskudar, Istanbul, April 4, 2025. (AA Photo) Survey results Recep Tayyip Erdogan: 31.2%

31.2% Mansur Yavas: 25.5%

25.5% Ekrem Imamoglu: 22%

22% Ozgur Ozel: 4.3% The Turkish opposition candidate for the dismissal of Istanbul for the election of the mayor, the gestures of Imamoglu Ekrem while he delivered a speech on stage at his meeting of coordination of the political campaign repeated on May 22, 2019 in Istanbul. (AFP photo) Political context The political climate in Trkiye is currently in flow. Ekrem Imamoglu, one of the main opposition candidates, deals with legal challenges, including surveys on allegations of corruption and links with terrorism. In addition, the opposition party party is undergoing internal changes, creating another uncertainty in the political landscape. These events should influence the next presidential election. Erdogan maintains a strong lead According to the survey, President Erdogan received 31.2% of the support, the highest among all the candidates. Its nearest competitor, Mansur Yavas, mayor of Ankara, obtained 25.5% of the vote. Ozgur Ozel, leader of the Principal Party of the Republican People (CHP), is addressed to supporters of the Metropolitan Mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu outside the Municipality of Istanbul after his detention on a corruption probe in Istanbul on March 19, 2025. (AFP Photo) Opposition candidates Ekrem Imamoglu, often considered the strongest challenge in the opposition, raised 22% of the votes. Meanwhile, Ozel, the chief of the CHP, followed significantly with only 4.3%. While Trkiye is getting closer to the presidential election, these survey results reflect the current political dynamics. The situation remains fluid because political tensions should degenerate before the elections.

