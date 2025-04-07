Trump and Boss' approach to world market crowd

Your guide on what the US elections of 2024 mean for Washington and Le Monde

The film Mafia is one of the great contributions of the Americas to global culture. People around the world can open the melody to The godfather or repeat the lines of Goodfellas Or Sopranos.

But it is always a surprise to see the crowd methods imported into the oval office. There is a separate puff of Don Corleone in the approach of Donald Trumps of trade and diplomacy.

Like a boss of the crowd, Trump knows how to switch between threat and magnanimity. Treat him with respect and he could invite you to his home, where you can get involved in his family. But the threat never disappears. As Trump explained to Bob Woodward, he believes This real power is that I don't even want to use the word fear.

Back in the Oval Office, Trump used fear and threats as a tactical to shake some of the best law firms and universities in the Ivy League. Like the respectable members of the professional classes, threatened unexpectedly by the crowd, the targets quickly prevail in the hope that all the inconvenience would quickly disappear. Law firms like Paul Weiss and Skadden Arps agreed Do a professional work for administration to avoid being targeted by Trump's executive orders.

But the tariff war that Trump triggered reveals the weakness of the approach of the boss of the world economy mafia. The prevailing hypothesis seems to have been that if it struck the trade partners of the Americas hard hard, they would have no choice but to conclude an agreement.

His son, Eric, urged targeted countries to see the meaning and quickly buy his father. I would not want to be the last country trying to negotiate a commercial agreement with @REALDONALDTRUMP, he wrote. The first to negotiate will win the last one will lose absolutely, he continued. I saw this film all my life.

But the real world and the world economy are much more complex than the films that Eric Trump has been raised. The White House launched a trade war with each large commercial nation simultaneously. He also brought an ax to the supply chains of most of the worldly multinationals in the worlds.

There are simply too many actors involved for Trumps Mob Boss Tactical to work. There are all the investors who rushed to sell their shares, causing the tank of the stock markets. There are manufacturers who simply cannot do business under the conditions created by Trump and who close the production lines. And, with regard to Chinese President Xi Jinpings Mob, they decided to withdraw rather than complete. It becomes extremely disorderly.

Prevails over the epic misunderstandings of the way in which the world's work reminds me of an episode of SopranosWhere two Tonys crew members try to force local Starbucks to pay them protective money. They are rejected by the store manager who tells them: I cannot allow something like that, it would be necessary to go through the company in Seattle.

For Trump, global markets and international affairs prove to be the equivalent of companies in Seattle. Faceless wrinkles, he will never meet or will never threaten in person, but who can nevertheless thwart his plans.

The failures of the boss approach to the crowd of commerce are now considerably visible on the markets. The results are probably just as disastrous in geopolitics, although they will not become obvious so quickly.

The approach of the allies of the Americas is to treat them as stray members of a protective racket. Have some of them are behind their payments to NATO? They repair so quickly or, said Trump, he will encourage Russia to do what they want. As for Ukraine, the president is not interested in the rhetoric of the high organization on the defense of freedom. But it is interested in grasping some of the precious minerals there.

Trump treats Russian chief Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping as if they were the heads of families of Mafia Rivales. There will be times when families will compete. Some simulators and passers -by could injure themselves. But, in the end, the objective is to reach an agreement so that everyone can start earning money again.

Geopolitical theorists could rationalize a sculpture like this as a division of the world in rival spheres of influence. But, it also resembles an agreement between different Mafia families, to give itself a free hand on their own lawn. The local godfather is then free to go around the smallest players in the neighborhood such as Taiwan, Ukraine or Canada without comment from the rivals. It would be in bad ways.

This approach could work in films. But, in international politics, it is a recipe for war, anarchy and misery.

Trump is now 78 years old and cannot abandon the customs and methods he learned at the start of his career. His mentor, Roy Cohn, was also a lawyer for the families of the Gambino and Genovese crime. He taught Trump never to show weakness and never back up.

Thus, faced with the fall in the world markets, Trump demonstrates bravado. But it is clearly completely out of its depth. In films, we know how it ends. We are about to discover what is going on in real life.

