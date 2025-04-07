Boris Johnson's clumsy animal fails from Randy Dog to ostruch bite and carrie snub

Boris Johnson's last animal meeting is in the form of a giant bird without a flight that seemed to take an aversion to the former PM while he was trying to bite him

Boris Johnson with his beloved rescue dog Dilyn (Picture: SWNS ))

Boris Johnson has never been a man to avoid chaos – and that includes his interactions with the animal kingdom. From an overly excitable dog to an unexpected pinch of an ostrich, the former prime ministers of animals with pets have provided more than a few moments worthy of late – and hilarious -.

The last animal meeting to haunt Boris came in the form of a hungry ostrich. In a viral clip making the online tricks, the old-PM is seen back in surprise while the solid bird cuts it through a window.

Caught off guard, Boris jumps with a surprised expression – proving once again that it is never more than a few meters from an awkward animal interaction. The wife of the former PM, Carrie Johnson, posted the clip on Instagram, showing Boris swearing and screaming in pain after the bird without theft approached their car during a trip to a wildlife park in Texas.

Find out more: Who is the conservative deputy Sir Michael manufacturer as he joins Celebrity Big Brother

Boris can be heard swearing in the hilarious clip shared on Instagram

But it is not his first blunder linked to the animal. Back during his stay at n ° 10, Boris made the headlines of his dog behavior less than the United States.

The rescue dog Dilyn arrived at Downing Street in 2019, shortly after Mr. Johnson and his wife Carrie obtained the keys to n ° 10. Since then, the so-called first dog has made the headlines on several occasions for bad behavior. He was accused of jumping on old furniture and peeing in the personnel handbags.

Former PMS chief advisor, Dominic Cummings, would hold a grudge against Dilyn in the midst of the affirmations that the dog tried to work on the ladies.

Described as Randy and out of control, Jack Russell Cross rescue had the reputation of working everything that moved – including, in a particular incident of the rise in eyebrows, the deputy for Sajid Javids is clean during a visit to Downing Street.

Boris and Carrie's rescue dog Dilyn caused a lot during his residence at n ° 10

Cavapoo Bailey had trouble crossing Downing Street doors without Dilyn looking for it. The two dogs have been a lot of the other since Boris moved into No. 10 and Sajid took up residence in n ° 11.

In the end, Boris and Carrie had been sterilized in an attempt to tame his romantic trends. The decision would have been made after repeated complaints and chaotic moments that saw the libido of dogs become a minor diplomatic problem.

The clumsiness did not stop with Dilyn, however. In his speech leaving outside n ° 10, Johnson managed to thank his pets – the aforementioned dog and cat – but did not mention his wife, Carrie.

The omission raised the eyebrows through the political spectrum and triggered online speculation, some suggesting that it could be more than just forgetting.

And who could forget the infamous moment when Boris was taken on the camera by discussing Brexit … and dog poop? In the bizarre viral video, Boris is seen chatting with animation with another Brexiteer on the finest points of the elimination of canine waste, providing even equipment that quickly went around social networks.

Boris is a lover of self -proclaimed animals (Picture: AFP via Getty Images ))

The man tells Johnson that he is tired of seeing the dog's poop everywhere and suggests the introduction of a five -pound dog license. Boris does not seem too sure of the idea, however, and fear that it could be expensive for those who have no money to lose. Man does not agree.

Whether it is bitten by birds, embarrassed by his own pets, or forgetting the name of his best half during a national address, Boris certainly found himself in strange scratches involving the animal world.

Find out more: Marks & Spencer reduced the price of the best -selling skechers in huge 30% for spring sale