How Donald Trump crushed the stock market





While President Donald Trump golf in Florida during the weekend, his new prices, which target China in the Falkland Islands everywhere, began to enter into force, and companies began to react to them. Jaguar Land Rover, the Anglo-Indian car manufacturer, announced that he paused expeditions to the United States. The American company Howmet Aerospace, which builds parts for line planes manufactured by Boeing and Airbus, also said that it could stop sending products affected by new functions.

In Wall Street, where the actions plunged around ten percent Thursday and Friday, analysts and investors have prepared for more sale. The largely followed VIX index, an expected volatility measure, has gone to levels not seen since the first days of Covid. Financial markets often react excessively, but this Trump crisis is perfectly rational and explainable. Prices are taxes on goods and imposing them reduces the overall purchasing power in the economy. Friday, Jerome Powell, president of the Federal Reserve, noted that the new prices are much more important than expected, which is probably true for economic effects, which will include higher inflation and slower growth. It is very unusual for a president of the Fed to say aloud that administration policies are bad for the economy. Also Friday, JPMorgan Chase, the largest bank in the Americas, predicted a recession later this year, despite the fact that the job report for Labor Services for Mars has shown strong growth. We are now expecting real GDP contracts under the weight of prices, wrote Michael Feroli, the chief economist of American banks, in a note to customers.

To a certain extent, investors simply anticipate the negative impact than slower growth, or a pure and simple crisis, will have the profits of companies. But there is more than that. Many people in Wall Street also suffer from remorse buyers. From August to December from last year, the market increased by about twenty percent. Investors, analysts and business leaders have joined the idea that Trump presidency stimulates an economy that already increased more quickly than the rest of the developed world, with a very low unemployment rate. After the elections, Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, said the bankers danced in the street. They also deliberately ignored the long record of carelessness in its own trade relations and its repeated promises to upset the global trade system, on which it has now followed.

In recent years, political analysts on the left and on the right have recommended a retirement from hyper-globalization which has reigned from around 1990 to 2016, and which has had harmful side effects, including a hollow of many industrial regions, and dependence on fragile world supply chains. Trumps first term, in which he imposed prices on certain goods, including steel, aluminum and washing machines, and on a much wider range of China products, marked the end of the era of free trade. The Biden administration has left the prices that Trump had imposed on China and supplemented them by an ambitious industrial policy designed to stimulate the industries of the future, in particular green energy, electric vehicles and semiconductors. Although Trump has rejected these policies as the new green scam, certain conservatives, such as those associated with the American compass, a group for reflection founded in 2020 by Oren Cass, former assistant of Mitt Romney, supported elements. (In an article for the Financial Times last year, Cass refer to the essential role of public financing, subsidies and purchases in innovation and large -scale production.)

But, even if these developments have marked a multipartite renewal of what some have called neo-mercantilism The strategic use of the power of the State to shape trade relations for the national advantage of new prices constitutes a radical difference in previous policies, including his own. Rather than applying for countries that impose trade obstacles specific to American goods, they target any nation that manages a trade surplus with the United States, regardless of the way this surplus has arisen. The arithmetic formula that the administration has used to determine its rate rates simply takes the bilateral surplus in the goods of a given country, divides this figure by the quantity of goods imported from this country and multiplies the resulting fraction of half. Comicily, it also includes certain Greek symbols to make it scientific, but it does not understand the level of tariffs anywhere that the country imposes on American products.

In other words, these are not reciprocal rates. Reciprocity implies equal membership. According to the World Trade Organization, the European Union imposes on average prices of five percent on foreign products; Japan imposes prices of four percent; And Cambodia imposes prices of nineteen percent. Under Trumps' policy, the prices on the goods of these places are twenty percent, twenty-four percent and forty-nine percent respectively. As CNBCS Steve Liesman noted it online, Trump immediately lied when he said that the United States now invoiced prices at half the rate that other countries charge.

Immediately after Trump announced his prices, I noted that they did not represent neo-mercantism but a resurgence of the absolute approach adopted during the 16th and 17th centuries by European mercantilists who considered any commercial deficit as an evil. In addition to affecting established industrial powers, notably China, Japan and the EU, prices have also struck Asian economic successes, such as Vietnam and Bangladesh, and impoverished African countries, such as Lesotho and Malawi. The main reason why Lesotho manages a trade surplus with the United States has nothing to do with commercial restrictions; It is because of poverty. With an annual per capita income of less than a thousand dollars a year, Lesothans cannot afford to buy many iPhones or caterpillars. And the new prices threaten one of the main sources of income in countries: factories that make textiles for Levis and other Western companies.

Trumps admitted the goal is to re-shore American factories and to stimulate long-term manufacturing use, but will it even work according to his own conditions? By making capital investment decisions of several billion dollars, such as the construction of a new factory in the United States which could operate for decades, companies must be almost sure of the future. With Trump, the only certainty is that things could change. Another factor to consider is that many imports are components of the goods produced at the national level, and the slaps on them increase the costs for American companies which depend on these parties. A study by the Federal Reserve Board of prices that Trump imposed on China in 2018 revealed that when this factor was taken into account, the functions have led to any increase in manufacturing jobs. In fact, they resulted in a 1.4%reduction.

The new prices are so high and varied that the estimate of their ultimate impact, assuming that they remain in place, would be largely conjectures. We know with certainty that they represent an unprecedented shock for the economy, and they are accompanied by policies which go directly to the objective of promoting American economic domination. Guided by Elon Musk and his Dogey colleagues, the Trump administration is busy making reductions to the National Science Foundation and the National Institutes of Health, which finance the fundamental scientific research on which American companies are based for their development of products. Its cancellation also of subsidies for clean energy projects and undergoing investments in the manufacture of electric vehicles by invalidating, for example, by reversing the rules of Biden administrations on the reduction of pollution by exhaust pipes. Last week, he withdrew the financing of a federal program which promotes technical progress and productivity growth in small and medium -sized manufacturing companies across the country. If it is mercantilism, it is mercantilism that has gone mad.

In recent history, Brexit represents the only comparable act of economic self -control. But the fallout from the UKS vote in 2016, withdrawing from the European Union were largely limited to its own inhabitants. It's different. Since the end of the Second World War, the United States has been the world economic hegemon. While acting in his own interest, sometimes ruthlessly, he considered that the promotion of international trade and development will ultimately benefit Americans as well as abroad. The Trump administration has now officially abandoned this leadership role as open trade champion, but it did not stop there. At least in the short term, he has embarked on a policy of inflicting damage not only on himself, but also on the rest of the world, including some of the poorest countries. It's bad in its own right, but it is also bad for business. No wonder markets everywhere fall.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newyorker.com/news/the-financial-page/how-donald-trump-crushed-the-stock-market The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos