The director of the White House Economic Council, Kevin Hassett, doubled on the effectiveness of President Donald Trump's tariffs on Sunday, saying that dozens of countries are now looking to open negotiations and that American manufacturing is booming.

Hassett made this complaint during an ABC News “this week” appearance with the host George Stephanopoulos. He said more than 50 countries have already said they wanted to negotiate new trade agreements with Trump administration since the prices hit last week, although he recognized that there could be short -term pain for consumers.

He underlined the drop in prices that existed since China entered the World Trade Organization in 2000, arguing that the loss of jobs wins over low prices.

“If cheap products were the answer, if cheap products were going to improve the real wages of Americans, real income would have increased during this period. Instead, they have dropped because wages have dropped more than prices down. We therefore obtained cheap products at the grocery store, but we had fewer jobs,” he said.

Kevin Hassett, President of the Blank House economic advisers, talks to media members outside the White House in Washington, DC (Andrew Harrer / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Hassett added that he had received “an anecdotal word” that certain American car factories add second teams to their working hours in response to prices.

Stephanopoulos then pressed Hassett to explain why Russia was not targeted with additional prices.

“There is obviously a continuous negotiation with Russia and Ukraine, and I think that the president has made the decision not to confuse the two questions. This does not mean that Russia in the fullness of time, will be treated very different from all the other countries,” replied Hassett.

President Donald Trump shocked the world with his massive wave of prices last week.

“But Russia is one of the only countries, one of the few countries that is not subject to these new prices, right?” Stephanopoulos pressed.

“They are in the middle of a negotiation, George, right?” Hassett. “Do you literally want to advise yourself to put a whole bunch of new things on the table in the middle of a negotiation which affects so many American and Ukrainian and Russian lives?”

Russia remained unscathed by President Trump's rates wave last week. (Mikhail Metzel / Pool / AFP via Getty Images)

“The negotiators do it all the time,” said Stephanopoulos.

Click here to obtain the Fox News app

“Russia is in the midst of peace negotiations that really affect thousands and thousands of people of people and that is what President Trump concentrated at the moment,” said Hassett.

