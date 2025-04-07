Politics
Xi Jinping's risky game with the United States has increased
With its determined response to the American area, the Chinese government won the Trump Rger and risks a complete decoupling of the two major economies in the world. The Chief of State and the Party of China believes that his country can be found, but with injuries.
Xi Jinping is known not to avoid confrontation and the opponent is still as Mhed. With his response determined to the American Zlle to the goods of China, he has once again demonstrated it.
In addition to the export controls of rare earths, imports of imports for certain American products and sanctions against exploited American companies, the government, under XIS Färung on Friday, would obtain an increase in ZLL to all imports of the United States of 34 percentage points.
Trump reacts that the dispute threatens to degenerate
Donald Trump reacted in the middle of the Night of the Chinese on Monday evening. In his messenger service Truth Social, he wrote, each country that responds with counterfeit people is punishable by violent additives. Negotiations can start with all the others. If China did not stop its counterpart before August 8, it would add an additional 50% to 50% and stop all prices with the Chinese government, Trump has threatened.
I now wonder how Xi Jinping will react. In any case, use in this game is always higher. Whether or not it is the latest measures, China's strong man risks a complete undressing of the two major economies in the world. But Xi, known for his players, apparently believes that such a decoupling can be obtained, but with injuries.
China has a lot to show
The sky will not break, wrote that Volkszeitung party leaf On Monday, even if the United States ZLL has negative consequences for our exports and the pressure on the economy will increase.
China leadership is determined to oppose Trump pressure and await the collapse of the United States’s strategy, a Chinese academic said in a small group with good links with the government. Kalkl: China must take with deflation, but the United States is faced with stagflation. It was even worse.
In fact, China has a lot to show for its economy on property. The country has produced many successful companies worldwide. The environment of the environment, for example, leads worldwide in the development and production of electric vehicles and in Grnen technologies.
China has also made impressive progress in the development of memory chips, in the pharmaceutical sector, kneading intelligence and in the manufacture of industry machines and can easily assume international competition.
The problem is that these sectors in 2022 Only 13% of the economy He turned out to be, as the connoisseur of China George Magnus writes. On the other hand, 80% of the Chinese economy is in depression. A trip through the old centers of heavy industry dominated by state societies in the northeast of the country can provide precious information here.
Order order in SDEN production centers
In the SDEN production centers in the country, for example in the province of Guangdong, not far from Hong Kong, many companies are already fully obtaining the United States. Many clothing manufacturers, for example, complain about the lack of lack of appearance and MSSEN workers because American customers order less or try to drag prices.
The American Detailhathelskette Walmart was already in the headlines in China. The reason: the company has put its suppliers in China, which were already defined by Dnnen, under pressure, please reduce prices.
Given the American area, XI must assume that exports will contribute much less to economic growth. In order to compensate for losses, he must ensure that domestic demand, in particular private consumption, takes place on tours.
The government has at the annual conference of the National People's Congress at the MRZ many measures announcement. Because the sovereign of China has always calculated with the worst case for Trump's customs policy, they have prepared other stages that go beyond months ago.
A contaminated thing by two men
President Li Qiang got this At an end of the MRZ forum in Beijing in front of many bosses of multinational companies. China has continued to increase public spending and reduce interest.
But zlle still 50% higher and a demolition of all relations, as Trump threatened? China was able to react with the declaration that it has always been because it has always been the differences in negotiations and exhibiting its counterparts at the moment.
Xi Jinping, who has tried several times in recent weeks, to discover the type of accommodation that the United States has been expecting, apparently, a last trench wants to remain open. We did not close the Tren for negotiations, but we do not indicate pious wishes, wrote the Volkszeitung on Monday.
However, the trade war between the two major economies in the world is also a CRPE of two men with a large ego. In addition, Xi does not hate anything as much as it seems weak or even losing the face. Investors, consumers and producers on both sides of the Pacific can only hope that the two will be still at the last moment.
