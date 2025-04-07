Businessmen based in the United States, doctors meet Imran Khan in prison: report





Press office

4 hours ago

A group of Pakistani doctors and businessmen based in the United States (United States) met a senior official in Islamabad and the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi, a daily newspaper in Ourdou, reported on Monday.

According to the point of sale, the meeting was part of the efforts of PTI and its supporters to obtain a form of relief for the former Prime Minister imprisoned Imran Khan.

These back-channel efforts are distinct from previous negotiations behind the scenes held between the PTI and the relevant districts. However, the claims suggest that the party's rear channel with the establishment can resume, although no progress has been made so far.

A media reported that the success of these efforts depends largely on the behavior of PTI's social media and the Khan's own position. PTI's social media platforms, as well as its chapters abroad – in particular those in the United States and the United Kingdom – have constantly targeted the army and its first leadership.

Meanwhile, in his long video declaration telling his recent meeting with Imran Khan, the PTI chief, Azam Khan Swati, said that the party leader had prevented him from reaching out to the chief of staff of the army (COAS), General Asim is having after the latter's appointment in 2022 to open the door to negotiations.

Swati shared that after meeting with the imprisonment of Imran Khan, he contacted a close partner of General Munnir and a renowned anchor but in vain.

Swati also said that if the establishment was ready to negotiate, Imran Khan is still willing to come to the table, adding that he had the blessing of Khan to initiate talks to guarantee his freedom.

He quoted Khan saying: “If they are ready for talks, I'm ready – as if I were from the first day.”

Swati also shared that he had said to the party leader several times that he had “Khotay Sikkay” (mutilated pieces) in his pocket.

Without naming anyone, Swati has criticized “some vloggers and anchors for having sold a false story”.

Struck to those who claim that Imran Khan had given him an “call for closure” for proposing interviews with the establishment, Swati argued that no one had made any more sacrifices, apart from the martyrs, than he and his family.

“I faced torture and I shared all the details with Imran Khan. I am the one who cared about 1,100 workers in prison and made efforts to guarantee their sureties,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thecurrent.pk/us-based-businessmen-doctors-meet-imran-khan-in-jail-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos