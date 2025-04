Fears about the biggest project to deforestation of the worlds in Indonesia

Local communities claim that they are already undergoing damage to the government supported by the government, which, according to the environment, is the largest planned deforestation operation in the world.

A vast tropical archipelago which extends over the equator, Indonesia is home to the third tropical forest of the world, which houses many species in the process of fauna and plants, including orangutans, elephants and giant forest flowers.

Indonesia builds food fields, massive plantations designed to improve the food security of countries, for decades, with a variable level of success. The concept was relaunched by former president Joko Widodo during his administration 2014-2024.

The project aims to produce more bioethanol, rice and other food crops (Yusuf Wahil / Mighty Earth via AP)

The current president, Prabowo Subaianto, has widened these projects to include crops to produce bioethanol, a renewable fuel made from plants such as sugar cane or corn, in the pursuit of Indonesian ambition to improve its mixture of energy and develop more renewable sources.

I am convinced that in the four to five years at the latest, we will reach food self -sufficiency, said Prabowo in October 2024. We must be self -sufficient in energy and we have the capacity to achieve it.

Biocargars, such as bioethanol, play an important role in the transport of decarbonization by providing a low carbon solution for sectors which depend strongly on fossil combustibles such as trucking, shipping and aviation, according to the International Energy Agency.

But the agency also warns that the expansion of biofuels should have a minimum impact on the use of land, food and other environmental factors in order to be developed in a sustainable manner.

The members of the tribe of Papua Yei cut the sagons to find the Grubs a lifestyle that could be affected by the project (Yusuf Wahil / Mighty Earth via AP)

This is particularly worrying in Indonesia, where more than 74 million hectares (285,715 square miles) of the Indonesian tropical forest twice the size of Germany has been recorded, burned or degraded for the development of palm oil, paper and rubber plantations, nickel mines and other basic products since 1950, depending on the world watch.

Indonesia has great production potential for bioethanol because of its vast agricultural land, but currently lacking lasting raw materials, such as sugar cane and cassava. A previous attempt to introduce fuel mixed with bioethanol in 2007 was interrupted a few years later due to a lack of supply in raw materials.

Since then, the government has accelerated work on its mega-project of the food and energy succession, which extends over 4.3 million hectares (around 10.6 million acres) on the islands of Papua and Kalimantan.

Experts say that the combined size of the many project sites makes mega-project of the largest current deforestation project in the world.

The largest site, called Merauke Integrated Food and Energy Estate, will cover more than three million hectares (7.4 million acres) in the extreme-east region of Papua, according to the international environmental organization Mighty Earth.

The Papuans rejected the plan of governments to build a food success project (Yusuf Wahil / Mighty Earth via AP)

Overlapping with the transformative trans transformative ecoregion, it houses mammals, birds and turtles in critical danger of extinction and endemic and several indigenous groups which are counting on traditional lifestyles.

Imagine that each vegetation in this area is completely cleared with all the trees and the erased fauna of the landscape and replaced by a monoculture, said Glenn Horowitz, Managing Director of Mighty Earth. He creates an area of ​​death in one of the most vibrant places on the earth.

An unpublished government feasibility assessment obtained and examined by the Associated Press estimates that carbon dioxide emissions from land cleaning for the project will total 315 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent. An independent assessment of the reflection group based in Indonesia, the center of economic and legal studies, estimated the double.

Deforestation contributes to erosion, damages biodiversity areas, threatens fauna and humans that count on the forest and intensify disasters in extreme weather conditions.

Hashim Djojohadikusumo, brother and envoy and envoy of energy and the environment, said that the government would give up 6.5 million hectares (16 million acres) of degraded and deforested land.

Environmental groups have warned of this decision (Yusuf Wahil / Mighty Earth via AP)

Thus, the food success program continues while we attenuate any negative impacts with new programs, one of which is reforestation, he said.

But experts warn that reforestation, although essential, cannot correspond to the ecological advantages of old -fashioned ecosystems, which store large quantities of carbon in their soils and biomass, regulate water cycles and support biodiversity.

The Indonesian Ministry of Agriculture, which oversees the food and energy succession project, has not responded to requests for comments. The Merauke Sugar Group and Jhong Group did not have the two main Indonesian companies in charge of the project in Merauke.

The local communities of Papua based on the region of hunting, fishing and other aspects of their cultural identity say that their basic needs have been injured by projects.

Vincen Kwipalo, 63, a villager living in the region, said that the land that he and other villagers used for hunting were transformed into sugar cane nurseries kept by groups of men, preventing them from engaging in their usual modes of surviving.

We know that the forests of Papua are one of the largest lungs in the world, but we destroy it, said Kwipalo. Indonesia should be proud to protect Papua and not destroy it.

Groups of environmental watches say that the development of projects will have an impact on generations of Aboriginal groups for future generations

Where will they hunt, fish and live? said NR Horowitz. For an indigenous community that counted on the tropical forest to ensure centuries, are they supposed to live in a sugar plantation?