Donald Trump shares a video saying that he deliberately crushes the market market then insists that he does not want to lower anything





Speculation has increased that President Trump could deliberately slow down the economy through pricing policies and market disturbances in order to put pressure on the federal reserve to reduce interest rates, a strategy that certain economists compare to a reset of “J-Curve” curve. While Trump has publicly denied having intentionally struck the market, its activity on social networks and its administrative rhetoric fueled the debate on the question of whether short -term economic pain is part of a broader plan for a long -term gain.

Since President Donald Trump took office in January, stock market performances have dropped dramatically because of his pricing plan that speculation examined if the White House could really try to slow down express economic activity.

At the beginning, many rejected this as a plot: he is a president who appreciates the opinion of the action on the stock exchange of him, who is himself an entrepreneur and who campaigned on the promises of an economy prosperous for the Americans.

However, while actions continue from Nosedive and the administration of President Trump seems reasonably at ease with this fact, analysts begin to wonder if the theory lasts reset to a certain truth.

President Trump even referred to this notion itself. During the weekend, Trump republished a video on his social media platform Truth Social entitled “Trump is deliberately crushed the market” without adding additional comments.

The video, published for the first time on Elon Musk's X platform, says Trump is trying to ingest an cash thrust in treasury bills, which could cause Fed pressure to reduce interest rates as the economy slows down.

The data support video theory to some extent. Namely, the yields of the Treasury (interest on the treasury) collapsed as prices increased, aroused by the rise in demand.

In addition, Trump has made no attempt to hide the fact that he wants interest rates to drop; In fact, he even said that the work of the president of the Fed, Jerome Powell, was at stake if he did not.

It should be noted that the Oval Office does not have the power to dismiss the president of the Federal Reserve, and Powell and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) are mandated by the Federal Government to act independently of the government.

Some analysts are starting to warm up at the idea that President Trump could try to orchestrate a slowdown in the economy to rebuild it with interest rates and lower inflation.

This is what some economists call a J curve, a short -term slowdown period which leads to massive takeoff.

“I do not think the administration is targeting a lower market or a strong economic recession,” Kevin Ford, FX and Macro-Stratege said last week at Convera.

“But if the deflation of the bubbles of financial assets is the price to pay, it seems that they are ready to take the heat. Their rhetoric feels unified. Trump, Lutnick, besse: they are all aligned on the message of short -term pain.

“If the objective is an economic trajectory of curve J, where a hard reset shocks the system to cool the economy, it does not look like a recession is the end of the game.”

But Paul Donovan, chief economist at UBS, does not see evidence of a master plan at stake.

He said in a note on Monday: “During the weekend, officials of the US administration made contradictory statements on commercial taxes, leading investors to question the existence of a master plan.

“The attempts to justify the attacks on the penguins of the island heard only stressed the particularity of the pricing formula. The American president Trump took time of their golf weekend to publish twice that the declines in shares were express.

The information sessions on the President himself sought to keep the Trump administration away from the idea that the markets are deliberately damaged.

Kevin Hassett, director of the National Council of the White House, told ABCS this week this weekend: he is not trying to disembark the market. He tries to deliver for American workers.

Trump also told Media on the Air Force One this weekend that the concept of trying to ingest a market recharge time is “so stupid”. He added: “I don't want nothing to drop, but sometimes you have to take medication to repair something.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uodweqmsvtu

And on the market has disappeared.

At the time of the drafting of this document, the FTSE is down 10% in the last five days, the S&P 500 down 8.2% and the NASDAQ dropped by 8.5%.

The White House did not immediately respond to the request for fortune comments.

