Barrister Gohar talks about internal litigation PTI and Imran Khan





Pakistan President Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), lawyer Gohar, said that internal differences within the party should not be discussed on public forums, adding that the decision concerning the distribution of tickets had been taken by the founder, Imran Khan. Ary News reported.

According to reports, while speaking of the party's internal fruit, Barrister Gohar added that the decision concerning the distribution of tickets was taken by the founder of PTI, Imran Khan.

In response to the news of the internal disagreements of the parties, Barrister Gohar said that the parliamentary party was kept informed of the distribution of tickets and that the provincial allocation process was transparent.

Lawyer Gohar also declared that the decision on the allocation of tickets had been made by the founder of PTI, Imran Khan and that no one received two tickets. Imran Khan thought it would reduce their options to the center.

When asked by a journalist on the use of the term “conspiracy”, Barrister Gohar explained that disagreements among colleagues are common and not a big problem.

Meanwhile, the head of the opposition, Omar Ayub, pointed out that party affairs are continuing as usual and that minor disagreements are inevitable in any organization.

He stressed that the media should not be concerned about parties' issues because they are internal problems.

Read more: the president of the PTI orders senior managers to abstain from public disagreements

Omar Ayub added: “It is a family issue, and we will solve it ourselves. We know our responsibilities, and the president and the secretary general will manage it. All our colleagues are dear to us, and I will not comment on this question any more. ”

Earlier, Barrister Gohar, president of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), published major directives to senior leaders after disputes and internal differences emerged within the party.

According to reports, Pakistan President Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), lawyer Gohar, contacted Central leaders Ali Amin Gandapur, Asad Qaiser and Taimur Jhagra, exhorting them to refrain from making public statements with another.

Barrister Gohar stressed that, in the future, party officials should not express their differences in public. All party issues must be resolved through appropriate internal forums.

Sources indicate that Barrister Gohar spoke concerned about the statements made by chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and will take the situation with the founder of PTI, Imran Khan, to request his contribution.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arynews.tv/barrister-gohar-talks-about-pti-internal-disputes-and-imran-khan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

