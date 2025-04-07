Global actions fall as Donald Trump offers no respite against prices





The rout of the market launched by Donald Trumps' prices deepened on Monday after the American president reported that he would not back up his aggressive trade policies despite increasing fears of a global recession.

Actions have dropped, paradise currencies have increased and bond yields have decreased. The S&P 500 decreased 2.1% shortly after the opening of the American market, having dropped earlier up to 4% and entered briefly on a lower market. Composite Nasdaq lost 2.1%.

Earlier in the day, Asian actions were struck, with the Hong Kongs Hang Seng index down more than 13%, its worst fall of a day this century.

European shares fell, the Stoxx Europe 600 index coming out of 4.7%, while Germanys Dax was less than 4.2%, having briefly plunged more than 10%at the opening. The FTSE 100 was down 4.5%.

The heavy falls occurred while Goldman Sachs increased the probability of an American recession by 35% to 45% following a net tightening of the financial conditions after Trump imposed radical levies on American trade partners last week.

Trump reiterated a warning on Monday for countries to abuse the United States not to fight back at its prices. In an article on his social network of truth, he said that these countries have been enjoying good United States for decades.

Asked about the market falls on Sunday, Trump told journalists that sometimes you have total medicine to repair something.

The American president upset the world's order of trade on what he nicknamed the day of the Liberation last week by imposing duties of more than 40% on some of the largest trade partners in the Americas, which prompted China to announce reprisals of 34%.

Trumps Defiants Comments prompted merchants on the term markets on Monday to increase bets on the rate drops of the federal reserve, a reduction of four or five quarters in December, against four Friday.

While the markets were tumbled, figures from eminent Wall Street began to revive the alarm on the economic risks of Trumps prices.

In his annual letter to shareholders on Monday, the chief of JPMorgan Chase, Jamie Dimon, warned that a World Trade War was likely to switch the American economy in a recession and to drive higher prices.

On Sunday, the billionaire investor Bill Ackman, who approved Trump, warned X that the prices of the American presidents risked diving the United States into a self-induced economic nuclear winter.

Ackman also attacked the Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick, as indifferent to the stock market and the economy, saying that Lutnick and his company Cantor Fitzgerald had earned money thanks to their fixed income asset property.

The Haven obligations, like the US Treasury bills, had skyrocketed during the fall in the actions of the last days. Lutnick takes advantage when our economy implodes, said Ackman.

The Investor of Billionaire Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller also expressed his opposition to Trumps' trade policy, writing on X: I do not support prices greater than 10%.

The yield of the US Treasury at 10 years of reference, closely monitored by Trump administration officials, fell 0.01 percentage points to 3.98%.

Japan's yield at 10 years fell 0.07 percentage points to 1.11%, while Germany yield at 10 years fell 0.07 percentage points to 2.55%.

Investors close many positions in the light of volatility, said Jason, responsible for equity in Asia-Pacific and the derived strategy of BNP Paribas. [The falls are] The reflection of part of the positioning takes place, in particular foreign positioning in Japanese banks and finances.

Basic products have undergone heavy losses, with West Texas Intermediate, the reference for American oil prices, down 2.4% to $ 60.52 per barrel. International Brent Brut Benchmark fell 2.1% to $ 64.18.

Bitcoin fell 2.7% to $ 76,691 the token.

The American dollar was stable against a basket of peers. The Chinese authorities have set the renminbi onshore to its lowest level since early December at RMB7.19 a dollar.

Sunday, the secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent rejected the reaction of the short -term market to the aggressive prices of the presidents, telling NBC that the White House would hold the course.

Asked if the Trumps prices were negotiable, he said: would have to see what [other] The countries offer and if it is credible.

