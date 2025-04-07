Unlike the United States, the name of the Indonesian ambassador to China lasted 7 years

Jakarta, Kompas.com – The position of Ambassador (Ambassador) For the Indonesian Embassy (Kbri) for Washington DC, United States (AS) has been empty for almost two years.

Rosan Roeslani It was the surname to occupy the Indonesian ambassador to the United States, after being appointed Bumn deputy minister on July 17, 2023 by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

Unlike the United States, Indonesian ambassador to China He survived for seven years with a single name, namely Djauhari Oratmangun.

Djauhari Oratmangun has been appointed by Jokowi as Indonesian ambassador to China since February 20, 2018.

Before being an Indonesian ambassador to China, Djauhari Oratmangun occupied the position of the Indonesian ambassador to Russia from 2011 to 2016.

After no longer being Indonesian ambassador to Russia, he had filled the headquarters of the Special Staff of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for strategic issues. Before finally February 20, 2018 was appointed Indonesian ambassador to China.

During the same period from 2018 to April 2024, there were four names which occupied the position of the Indonesian ambassador for the United States. The first is Budi Bowoleksono which served from February 14, 2014 to January 7, 2019.

The second is Mahendra Siregar who served from January 7, 2019 to October 25, 2019. In addition, Muhammad Lutfi who was Indonesian Ambassador for the United States from September 14, 2020 to December 23, 2020.

Finally, Rosan, who held the post from October 25, 2021 to July 17, 2023. After that, the position of the Indonesian ambassador to the United States was empty until April 2025.



