



The presidential legal advisor Juan Ponce Enrile expressed his conviction that former President Rodrigo Duterte was the target of the International Criminal Court long before becoming the general director of the country. In his Facebook publication Enrile said on Monday that he was skeptical about the return of the former Philippin chief to the Philippines. “ The reason for my skepticism is that a book I read now, which was protected by copyright in 2024 in the United States, said in one of its more than 500 pages: 'Of course, most of the aggressions against democracy are more subtle. The careers of strong men like Vladimir Putin, Victor Orbán, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Rodrigo Duterte, Jair Bolsomaro and Benjamin Natanyahu demonstrate how a leader who uses democracy to get up can then use his power to undermine democracy. As Erdogan said, “democracy is like a train. You go up until you arrive at your destination, then you turn off, '' said Enrile. “I think the RPF was already to be a suspect targeted from the ICC well before becoming president of the country,” added Enrile. Enrile said he was wondering why Duterte's legal advice did not seem to have considered the contingency and prepared the legal defense to him. It’s something to think. Now, his rabid supporters and his strongly committed and faithful admirers claw the support to get him out of his legal situation '', he said. Duterte was President of Philippin from June 30, 2016 to June 30, 2022. As part of the DUTERTE administration in 2018, the Philippine government decided to withdraw from the law of Rome – the treaty which created the ICC. The withdrawal entered into force a year later in March 2019. Duterte was transported by plane to The Hague after his arrest and was put into detention at the Penitentiary Institution of The Hague or in Scheveninn prison on March 13 (PH time). He faced the ICC via the video link the next day, where the court read him the accusations against him concerning the murders under the drug war of his administration. Confirmation of charges was set for September 23, 2025. – RSJ, GMA Integrated News

