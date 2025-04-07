How the prices work and why they are a key element in Trump's agenda





President Donald Trump announced new tasks last week on all American business partners, including a new 10%reference function.

Trump has nicknamed the decision-making day and said that its in-depth use of prices would lead to the production of factories to put production in the United States, inaugurating a golden era for the American economy.

Instead, the announcement has shaken the markets, causing one of the worst equity sales, because investors have realized that Trump was not only looking to increase the cost of importing goods into the United States, but rather to reduce or even reversing long-time American trade deficits that most economists say is impossible on the scale that Trump has offered global economic lines.

Here is what you need to know about Trumps, how the prices work, which pays them in the short and long term, and why they are even used in the first place.

How the prices work

Prices are the costs of using businesses pay the federal government to import certain products in the United States. Since money is collected by the government, it is considered a tax.

If a large -scale retailer, for example, imports sneakers from China, he must pay a price for customs and border protection managers in a port of entrance before being able to bring shoes in the country to sell in his American stores.

The price is calculated as a percentage of the declared value of the property before entering the United States, not its retail value. The money collected on the prices goes to the Treasury Department, similar to tax revenue.

The prices are nothing new. Countries have used them for centuries to protect their national foreign competition industries and increase income to finance their governments.

But it started to change in the late 1990s, with the creation of the World Trade Organization and the efforts of Western nations to open trade. The objective was to reduce costs on daily goods for developed countries, while promoting development for less well -well.

But now Trump is looking to go back. He proposed prices which are more steep and more widespread than those imposed by any other president of modern American history even wider than the Smoot-Hawley prices of 1930, which, according to historians, aggravated the great depression.

Why Trump says he is setting up prices

Trump and his senior officials have given a variety of reasons and mixed messages for their plans to increase the rates billed on the goods entering the country.

Trump has prices in response to actions taken by other countries that limit American exports. Among the prices he announced last Wednesday, there was a 20% tariff on the goods of the European Union, a rate of 34% on Chinese imports in addition to other people already imposed; and a price of 46% of Vietnam products.

For decades, our country has been looted, looted, violated and looted by nations near and far, both friend and enemy, Trump told Rose Garden in the White House. American Steelworkers, auto-walkers, farmers and qualified craftsmen, we have a lot here with us today, they really suffered seriously. They looked at foreign leaders in anxiety stolen our jobs, foreign cheaters ransacked our factories and foreign scavengers tore our formerly magnificent American dream.

In Trumps, the first weeks in power, he said he used prices in Canada, Mexico and China to punish them so as not to do more to stop the fentanyl flow in the United States. Trump also used prices as a negotiation tool to force countries concessions, as threatening Colombia with a price if it did not accept the expulsion flights from its citizens.

Trump said the most recent prices are a form of reprisals against countries that put their own prices on American products. He said his prices would give companies incentives to move manufacturing in the United States by punishing businesses that produce their products abroad. He also said that prices are a means of increasing federal government's revenues and that the suggested prices could replace income tax.

How could prices affect prices

Prices increase the cost of business with companies that operate outside the United States, but even companies that make in the United States can be affected, because many are counting on foreign documents and materials as intermediate goods.

The question of whether consumers believe that the impact of these higher costs can vary depending on the industry and the product.

Many negotiations occur among an American importer, an overseas producer and any intermediary before a collected rate, said Craig Fuller, CEO of Freightwaves, a supply chain advice.

Some companies, including Target, Best Buy and Hyundai, have declared that they would reduce some of the higher costs of prices to their customers. Walmart, on the other hand, sought to put pressure on its Chinese suppliers to reduce their costs in anticipation of prices and encountered resistance.

Other companies, in particular luxury products sellers, charge enormous markings on the goods they import to the United States and can finally decide that they can live with successes to already high margins, said Fuller. Other companies that benefit from a large market share will also decide if they will absorb higher costs to maintain their dominant positions.

Even for companies that absorb the cost of prices and do not increase prices, there will always be a cost. These companies will have less money to invest in the growth of their companies, which can have a negative impact on the labor market if it leads to dismissing workers or not adding jobs.

Trump has minimized all prices' impact rates. Asked about foreign car manufacturers increasing the price of their vehicles after announcing a price of 25% on car imports, he said: I don't care. I hope they increase their prices, because if they do, people will buy American manufacturing cars. We have a lot.

What prices could mean for jobs

Trump administration officials argued that the higher costs of prices are worth it for the increase in manufacturing jobs that would be created in the long term.

I am less concerned about the short term, said the Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, to journalists last month. We have obtained strategic industries that we must have. We want to protect the American worker, and many of these commercial offers have not been correct.

Since Trump took office, several companies have declared that they would increase their manufacture in the United States, although some of these plans have already been underway before Trump was elected and others take years to materialize.

But while prices could increase American manufacturing for certain products, the jobs created could be compensated by the jobs lost in other areas that have been raised at higher costs of the tariffs that occurred during Trumps' first mandate, according to a study by the federal reserve.

Bringing manufacturing in the United States can also increase the cost of production, as labor, regulation and construction costs are higher in the United States, which could in turn increase the prices of final products for consumers. If companies provide production in the United States, the number of jobs could also be limited because manufacturing has become more automated. Automobile factories or steelworks that once used tens of thousands of workers now only employ several thousand.

The United States’s manufacturing factories could become even more expensive due to prices, as it would cost more to import building materials, parts and equipment necessary for factories.

And it may be almost impossible to make other products, such as shoes or t-shirts in the United States at competitive prices because the United States does not have the work or supply chains available to make them on a large scale.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/economics/how-tariffs-work-why-trump-wants-them-who-pays-for-them-rcna200015 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos