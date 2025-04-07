The former Pakistani first lady Bushra Bibi is approaching the IHC in search of better facilities in Adiala prison





Islamabad, April 7 (UNI) Bushra Bibi, wife of the founder of PTI and former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, moved a petition before the High Court of Islamabad (IHC), looking for better facilities in Adiala prison, Rawalpindi, where she is currently incarcerated alongside her husband in corruption charges.

Approaching the IHC through its lawyers, Bushra Bibi filed a request asking the court to direct the prison authorities to provide improved convenience under the rules of the Pakistan prison, 1978, according to L’Express Tribune.

In her plea, the former First Lady said that she had resided in the Prime Minister's house during her husband's mandate and, because of her lifestyle and her previous public status, she and her husband were legally entitled to certain comforts and installations in prison.

The petition allegedly allegedly alleged the submission of an official request to the Superintendent of Adiala prison, no measure has been taken. By advancing her petition, she asked the court to ask the authorities to fulfill their legal responsibilities similarly.

Bushra Bibi appointed the federal government, the Superintendent of the Adiala prison and the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad as an respondent in the case.

Bushra Bibi, formerly a very powerful figure of the Pakistani government under the mandate of Imran Khan as PM, exerted a lot of influence in administrative affairs. She and Khan were imprisoned for high-level corruption in the Al-Qadir Trust case, resulting in the loss of 190 million pounds sterling.

However, despite her imprisonment, she continues to benefit from a massive popularity among the members of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaaf (PTI) as well as her supporters, alongside Imran Khan, thus remaining an eminent authority in the political affairs of the Party now.

