Stretching Dangdut music at the old school at Lorenza is not the heart of the public





Music Can be appreciated by anyone, including music from the 70s who are still loved and expected by the listener so far. Like the music of the old Dangdu school which rises again through the appearance of the Malaysian orchestra (OM) Lorenza in the middle of a viral on social networks. Based in Sukoharjo, Java Central (Java Central), Om Lorenza appeared with the concept of music and clothing typical of the 70s which captivated attention public. The group constantly brings old shots such as tires, disorders, fabric and cheese, which is familiar ear Public through generations. The appearance of staff with old school clothes such as cutting pants, retro glasses, radio bands becomes its own characteristics. OM Lorenza assistant Joko Widodo said that the group's metamorphosis has taken place over the past three years. Initially, the genus Koplo, they are then stable to transport music spoil The classic which is now in fact widely accepted by the community. The community's response is very good, in particular the songs conform to their youth, said Joko as the city of Hello Indonesia Metro TVMonday April 7, 2025. Om Lorenza now has 10 music players, 4 singers and 1 MC, who work together in a compact manner in each appearance. The singers who have long joined have also claimed to find their identity to scene Lorenza. Phenomenon This also has an impact on the local creative sector. The Karanganyar tailors were flooded with Old School costume orders for the needs of spectators who wanted to appear assorted while looking at the Lorenza concert. The prices in the construction and manufacture of the old starts from PR. 25,000 per room. With great enthusiasm of fans and atmosphere nostalgia What he brought, Om Lorenza not only revived old music, but also opened the space for the expression and creativity of the community. (Zein Zirululadul Fauziyyah)

