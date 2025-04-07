Bangkok – China accused the United States of trade unionism, protectionism and economic intimidation on Monday with prices, while invoking representatives of American companies, including Tesla, to take concrete measures to solve the problem.

The fact of putting America first on international rules affects the stability of world production and the supply chain and has a serious impact on global economic recovery, said the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lin Jian, to journalists.

Last week, Trump put an additional 34% rate on Chinese products as part of the Liberation Day, in addition to two 10% tariff cycles already declared in February and March, which, according to Trump, was due to the role of Beijing in the fentanyl crisis. China and other governments Quickly represent. China has announced its own rate of 34% on American products, reflecting Trump's tariff rate for China.

On Monday, Beijing struck a note of trust even though the markets in Hong Kong and Shanghai tumbled. The peoples daily, the official oral tip of the communist parties, had strong words. The sky will not fall, he said, even if the American prices have an impact.

Faced with the blind punches of American taxes, we know what we do and we have tools at our disposal, “he added.

Beijing had announced a multitude of countermeasures for Trumps prices. As part of these measures, China has suspended imports of sorghum, poultry and conduct of certain American companies and has put more export controls on rare earthly minerals, essential for various technologies, while launching the World Trade Organization.

We do not know if the chief of China, Xi Jinping, will meet Trump to conclude an agreement on the prices. Lin has led questions about a possible meeting to other departments.

Pressure and threats are not the way to manage China. China will firmly protect its legitimate rights and interests, added Lin.

However, during the weekend, Chinese government officials met a multitude of American commercial representatives, notably for Tesla, Ge Healthcare and others.

The root of the tariff problem is in the United States, said Ling Ji, a vice-minister of commerce, during the meeting with the 20 American companies, according to a reading of the meeting. “We hope that American companies will be able to solve the problem at its root, … Publish reasonable statements, take concrete measures and work together to protect the stability of the global supply chain.

Ling also promised that China would remain open to foreign investments and that it was sure to invest.

In Hong Kong, financial secretary Paul Chan said that current market volatility does not justify any drastic measure and promised that the city would remain a free port.

After the city's stock market has dropped 13.2% on Monday, Chan said that journalists operated in order with substantial sales and purchase interest. But American prices would inevitably cause market fluctuations, while reprisal measures and interest rate policy of other countries would trigger more volatile capital flows.

He exploded the latest American rates as intimidation and unreasonable, saying that they had disrupted the world supply chains and had a serious impact on the global economic recovery.

Hong Kong, a former British colony which returned to China in 1997, enjoys semi-autonomy which allows its policies and the economic system to be different from continental Chinese.

The researcher AP Yu Bing of Beijing and the writer Kanis Leung of Hong Kong contributed to this report.

This article was corrected to reflect the title of Lin Jian as spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, not the spokesperson for Foreign Affairs.