



A series of the morning edition of NPR explore which felt censored before President Trump returned to functions and who feels suffocated now. Jackie Lay / NPR hide legend

Jackie Lay / NPR legend

Many Americans fear that their right from the first amendment to freedom of expression is soil.

The morning edition of NPR spoke of legal experts, activists, immigration lawyers, scientists, students, teachers and others for several weeks to understand why.

Our series “The state of the first amendment: the right from which all other rights” will explore who felt censored before President Trump has returned to functions and who feels suffocated now.

Our reports have found that scientists launch reports and requests for federal subsidies of words that the Trump administration has prohibited. Some militant students are afraid that participation in demonstrations can lead to expulsion. Teachers are nervous about a new online portal where students or parents can file complaints concerning diversity, equity and inclusion courses in class with the United States Ministry of Education.

“When the students establish links with events of history which do not frame the current administration in a positive light, then ask questions, this gives me a break,” explains E., a secondary history teacher, who asked NPR to use only her initial first for fear that she can be reported for speaking. “I had to hold back, sometimes modifying the subject suddenly, telling them that I cannot comment.”

Connect yourself to NPR and visit NPR.org every day this week for in-depth stories on “the state of the first amendment: the right from which all other rights circulate”.

However, many others, including anti-abortion activists, the group of far-right activists Moms For Liberty and members of the Republican University Clubs say that they feel free today to express opinions without fear of a reaction now than President Trump is back in office.

“We now have more members who are ready to help us to make the club known, to attach their faces to the club and to be external and openly conservative than before the elections,” explains Miguel Muniz, president of the Republicans of the College of the University of California in Berkeley.

Freedom of expression was classified as the second most important question for voters before the presidential election of 2024, before crime, immigration and health care, according to a survey of the Foundation of Individual Rights and Expression taken a month before the elections. The Republicans were more likely to note it “very important” and almost half of the Republican respondents said that they spoke less freely under President Joe Biden than under President Trump.

This is perhaps the reason why little time after President Trump was enslaved in power, one of the first actions he took was to sign an executive decree aimed at “restoring freedom of expression and putting an end to federal censorship”.

His criticisms say that his concern for freedom of expression is only for the word that his administration finds acceptable.

You can find all the stories in this series here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2025/04/07/nx-s1-5327154/free-speech-trump-first-amendment The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos