IHSG Storm can go to zone 5,000





Jakarta, investor.id – The index of composite equity prices (CSPI) is reduced at a reduced price, reflects pessimistic perspectives. There is an estimate of this IHSG storm moves to the 5,000 zone. BRI Danareksa Sekuritas Analyst, Erindra Krisnawan and Wilastita Muthia Sofi Revealed, JCI is Currently Traded on Pe of 11.4 Times or Equivalent to Standard Deviation (SD) -1.8 to an Average of 10 Years, with a difference yield benefit of 154 bps against yield 10 years Obligations – the widest since June 2012. “Compared to market conditions in 2015 or the first year that President Joko Widodo served, we see similarities such as the slowdown in economic growth and profits, the expansion of tax deficits and the launch of new government policies,” wrote Erindra and Muthia in his research. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QK2G0A_WQ5K However, the positive factor this time is the strongest commercial balance of Indonesia, supported by improving exports. If the trend continues, it can maintain the stability of the exchange rate of the rupee. However, the risk remains, in particular the volatility of the price of coal and CPO. In the middle of the lack of growth catalysts, Erindra and Muthia estimate that the benefits will weaken in the second quarter of 2025 and stagnating in the third quarter of 2025. While the JCI should move in the range of 5,900-6 700 in the second quarter of 2025. Consequently, the objective of the JCI until the end of 2025 was reduced to 7,350 compared to the previous 7,850s. The target reflects the PE report of 13 times. The scenario is optimistic (bull) This year's JCI is 7,660 and pessimistic scenarios (Bear case) Level 7.090. IHSG this week Editor: JAUHARI Mahardhika

