



To the Rété Service internal, which brought his workers back to the office four weeks ago, the limit of $ 1 caused significant problems for those of the office. They do not have soap, toilet paper or paper towels anywhere in the building. Their water machine is broken. Many cannot get on LAN and Wi-Fi continues to drop, an IRS employee in Wired told. Another SSA employee says they have been informed of the rationing document.

The supplies are limited because no one has any purchasing authority, the Treasury employee told Wired. It is a common joke that we bring our own pens and paper. We have a little stock of pens in my department, but we cannot order more. We are out of the notebooks, although there are partially used legal pads of available meetings.

Employees say that the mandate of return to the office also had a negative impact on their productivity. My whole team had been, probably to a fault, working long hours on rapid recovery projects, said Wired, a source of the army's command, which operates under the DOD. We were able to do a lot of this at home after dinner in the evening, because we all have bonds for children and family. [Return to office] has ended it all.

Some federal employees say that the return to the office has a negative impact on their health.

An SSA employee, who identifies himself as strange and uses pronouns, is also disabled and suffers from chronic pain and mobility problems. However, they did not find themselves without choice to make the long trip from their home to the office once the mandate returned to the office has been applied.

Without a car, I walk to a mile to the train, and from the station to the office on concrete and metal, boxing, using elevators when I can, they say, adding, although I can ask for reasonable arrangements, our offices of I have been emptied, therefore despite their intention to apply through the appropriate channels, there is no one to treat them. In the weeks following their return to the office, nothing improved.

I do not sleep well, I cannot have access to chairs and offices and monitors at heights to make me more comfortable, they say. I had to start again to revisit my orthopedic doctor to continue treatments and start physiotherapy again.

An USDA employee says that the return to an office has won its carpel long tunnel symptoms.

I obtained an old wooden office which is not intended to be a workplace, the employee told Wired. Following the table too high for the chair they gave me, my carpel tunnel was aggravated by numbness and piercing pain in the hand. My carpel tunnel has not been a problem for about 25 years now.

An employee of the Treasury says that the people of her team had to resign because of the stress resulting from the mandate of return to the office and the uncertainty of what is following. People here love their work. We love what we do, they say. Being licensed would mean much more than losing a pay check.

Some employees say that these fears, combined with poor working conditions, also have an impact on their mental health.

I'm just going through a depressed episode in part because of uncertainty and stress constantly, explains a DOD employee. Even my agency's hardcore military brothers feel dark about everything that happens. An USDA employee told Wired that he was now dealing with serious depression because of these terms and general fear.

The threat of a reduction in force, or Rif, remains a constant concern for employees when they return to federal offices.

There is just a lot of very dark humor in the office, says the treasure employee. I think we all expect to be rifd or to fire or something, but we are waiting. Business as usual while everything is on fire.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/federal-workers-rto-chaos/

