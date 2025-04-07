



While dust is established on President Donald Trumps Prices, turnover and Trkiye economists began to maintain a silver lining with economic storm clouds. Trkiye was struck by a reference rate of 10% in the announcement of Trumps last week, compared to higher prices for many other countries, which increases the prospect that the 17th world economy could take advantage of an advantage of the tariff regime. The Minister of Finance, Mehmet Simsek, said on Monday that countries focus on domestic demand rather than exports would mean a more limited impact on the economy. Trkiye has free trade agreements with a total of 54 countries outside the United States and the EU, he said, adding that 68% of our exports go to these countries. Trkiye has a customs union with the European Union which removes commercial restrictions. Speaking on Friday, the day after Trumps' announcement, Simsek said that the relatively low rate rate for Trkiyes could provide a comparative advantage in certain sectors. Moving production Selcuki, director of Istanbul Economics Research, said that the main negative impact on Trkiye would likely come from intermediate goods that it provides to countries or in entities that export to the United States, which are faced with higher rates such as the EU, which is subject to a tariff of 20%. Turkish exports to the United States amounted to $ 16.7 billion in 2024, according to the office of the American commercial representative. It is important a similar level of goods and services from America. However, this level turns out to exports to the EU. In January, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Trkiyes to Europe exports reached $ 108.7 billion in 2024. Any loss of competitive power of EU products has an inevitably impact on Trkiye because Trkiye exports intermediate goods to the EU final products, said Selcuki. It is the most obvious negative part. Trkiye, however, could exploit the new global commercial environment to its advantage. A large part of the manufacturing production should be moved, and the image that Trump draws tells everyone to rethink his supply chains, added Selcuki. Trkiye, with its solid manufacturing base and proximity to the EU, is in a unique position to use this reorganization. Investment environment Sekib Avdagic, president of the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce, also suggested that companies based in countries with higher rate rates, such as China, could seek to open factories in Trkiye to export to the United States at a lower rate. The use of this trkiyes opportunity will depend on its strategy to develop its export sectors and find new markets, he told the Anadolu agency. Gurkan Yildirim, chief of the Turkish Young Businessmen Association, added that If Trkiye offers an appropriate investment environment, it can attract investments in these companies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://trt.global/world/article/237a5739fb1c The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos