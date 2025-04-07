What does China do?

When US President Donald Trump played Mar-A-Lago shortly after imposing rates high on all nations, Chinese President Xi Jinping has made a calculated step that has the potential to leave a huge brand on the American supply chain and defense industry, according to a report.

China responded to the prices by imposing not only 34% on American imports, but also by restricting export licenses on key minerals which are essential for electronics, defense and clean energy technologies, according to Clean Technica.

Export controls are implemented on rare earth elements such as dysprosium, terbium, tungsten, indium and yttrium, according to the report.

Why did China choose these specific minerals?

While China has spent decades to build its domination over these supply chains, the United States has focused on externalization, divestment and ignorance of the reports that claimed, perhaps 90% dependence on a single country with which we continue to start the trade wars and the sabers that are vibrated are a bad idea, Cité Michael Barnard.

According to Barnard, the limited elements of China are not random, they have been chosen because they can affect American products and defense supply orders. For example, dysprosium is used in electric vehicles for thermal stability, depending on the report. Barnard mentioned in his report that China controls the entire supply of dysprosium, adding that “if dysprosium does not come out of China, it does not come out at all. It is the spinal cord of electrification, and at the moment Chinas, holding the vertebrae”, reported Clean Technica.

Then, tungsten is an important metal that makes the balls to the ball test, China managing 80% of world production, according to the report. Tungsten is not only used in ammunition, but it is also used as tiny vertical connections between circuits layers in semiconductor chips, CNC machine tools and high-performance alloys that are used for everything, reaction motors to deep recovery platforms, according to clean technique. Barnard said: “When China put tungsten behind a license wall, it did not target a sectornit targeted the industrial base of a large specific country which tried to reproduce the manufacturing of large -scale precision.” Another critical mineral found only in China is the terbium, according to the report. It is used to make high -efficiency engines in electric vehicles, offshore wind turbines, night vision glasses, Sonar systems and magnetostrctive actuators, according to Clean Technica. Then there is indium, a transparent driver who makes it light up, the optical fibers communicate and the laser diodes, according to the report. Tactile screens would become paperless paper and 5G basic stations would begin to look like 3G nostalgia boxes, Clean Technica said. Barnard stressed that there is no production in the United States, and although Canada, South Korea and Japan produce some, the world market is dominated by China.

Barnard also pointed out that the YTTRIUM element, “makes the YAG lasers possible, and this is also what allows thermal barrier coverings on turbine blades to prevent your plane engines from melting in mid-vol.”

What is the game for the United States?

According to the report, the action of China has deep consequences beyond a few elegant gadgets, because it will have an impact on the manufacture of American defense, according to the report. Guided missiles, for example, use terbium as the basis of their precision actuators and advanced infrared imagery as the basis of their operation based on tellurium.

Even to make advanced fleas, tungsten is necessary to interconnect and indium for high -speed optorelectronic interfaces, depending on the ratio. Barnard said: “Nobody builds a 5G infrastructure without compound semiconductors, and no one builds these chips without post-transition metals, China has turned into strategic negotiation chips”, according to the report.

According to Barnard, the prices of these materials have already increased and “downstream costs are beginning to appear in everything, from automotive supply chains to defense budgets,” Clean Technica reported. He also added: “Expect cost overruns and delayed product launches,” report.

