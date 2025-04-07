PTI is united under the direction of Khan despite the internal differences: Sheikh waqas





Peshawar: The information secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), Sheikh Waqas Akram, recently talked about the upcoming plans of the party's protest, revealing that the leader of the Imran Khan party has been consulted and an announcement concerning the action will be carried out soon.

He stressed that if the internal differences are natural in any major political party, PTI remains united under the direction of Imran Khan.

Akram also stressed that PTI is the only political party in Pakistan who has a responsibility committee, trained by Imran Khan during his mandate as Prime Minister. He added that despite the external criticism of the media or political opponents, Imran Khan remains firm in his approach.

Responding to the concerns about the interaction between party members and Imran Khan, Akram said that the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, although he had the right to meet the party leader, had to wait a month and a half before the occasion. He also criticized the lack of access to the lawyers of Imran Khan and family members, despite the judicial orders which allow such meetings.

In response to the announcement of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on reducing electricity prices, Akram stressed the striking contrast between current and previous electricity rates. He criticized the PML-N government to increase the price per unit by 30 to 35 rupees, with a claim for subsequent economic success after a reduction of 7%.

Akram noted that by virtue of the PTIS rule, the price per unit of electricity, including taxes, was around 19 to 20 rupees, when it had reached nearly 60 rupees per unit under the current government. He challenged the Prime Minister to clarify what price was cheaper: the 25 rupees per unit of the time PTI or the 60 current rupees per unit.

The PTI spokesman also responded to the declarations of PML-N figures, accusing them of having tried to mislead the public. He criticized the PML-N for his role in supporting the dictatorship when democracy was faced with challenges in Pakistan.

According to Akram, the PML-N has continued the nation, selling the interests of the country for political power. He said that the party was fragmented and is now trying to divide PTI, which remains united in its vision under the direction of Imran Khans.

Finally, Akram underlined the growing frustration among the inhabitants of Pakistan concerning the flaming of electricity prices, which increased by almost 400%. He stressed that the nation demands the responsibility of the economic devastation caused by the current government and their policies.

Akram concluded by affirming that the nation is ready for a decisive struggle to recover its mandate, eliminate incompetent leadership and restore democracy, law and constitutional integrity in Pakistan. He stressed that the survival and security of the country depend on the true freedom of the people, which must be saved from political chaos.

