



The new head of the country, Ahmed Al-Shara, put on a costume, cut his beard and dropped his war name. But Syrians are still afraid.

This article appears in the May 2025 issue, with the makeover treatment in mind.

The messages started to appear on my phone as soon as I left Syria in mid-January. At the beginning, there were links with articles and publications on social networks, threats to Alawis and Christians. Then came accounts of friends on frightening incidents. A woman wrote that a police officer from the new government ordered her to cover her hair. Another said a Sunni friend of death to kill her. A Christian businessman whom I have known for years has sent a text that he would no longer send me politics via WhatsApp, because the new government looked at.

The atmosphere already changed what I had observed at the start of the Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) government under its leader, Ahmed Al-Shara. Shara had abandoned her war name, Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, as well as the battle fatigue of her years at the head of the Sunni Muslim fundamentalists against the regime of Bashar al-Assad. With a cut beard and a new costume, he received and visited his other heads of state from the Middle East and beyond. An American delegation was so impressed that the United States revoked its $ 10 million bonus on Sharas' head for terrorist crimes.

I saw Christians celebrate Christmas as always with masses, concerts, parties and processions in the old town. The new governor of Damascus of HTSS, Maher Marwan, walked by the Christian district the day before Christmas with insurance that nobody would interfere with their religious practices. Restaurants have served alcohol and has so far not ordered women to hide their hair. However, even then, some of my Syrian friends and I am lucky to have a lot of more than 50 years of visit to their countries where they were afraid, less present than the past and the future.

In the previous incarnations groups within the framework of al-Qaeda and the Islamic State, the members of HTS were unleashed by Iraq and Syria from 2014 to 2017, showing no respect for ethnic or religious differences. His activists massacred Alawis, Christians and Yézidis. The assault against the Yezidis, whose men they have killed and whose women sold in sexual slavery, was genocidal by any standard. HTS activists had expelled the Syrian Kurds, although mainly Sunnis, from their ancestral villages in the province of Afrin and attacked their autonomous region in the northeast. Djihadi brand Christians and non -Sunni Muslims, Alawi, Ismaili and Druzeas Kafirs (infidels) deserving death. Sunni fundamentalist clerics had preached in mosques that it was legitimate to kill Kafirs and rape their wives.

The question was whether this past had really passed. Have the words of Sharas Pious on the inclusion of all the Syrian communities in the new order, were a mask to obtain foreign funding necessary to rebuild a devastated country from 2011 to 2024 by the wild war and economic sanctions? An answer occurred on March 6, when Armed Alawis set an ambush to the forces affiliated with HTS in the Alawi-Majority region in the coastal cities of Tartus and Latakie. Certain media reports have identified the attackers like Loyalists of Assad, as if their Coreligionist Assad planned to find his throne rather than settle in a peaceful luxury in Moscow. One of my friends in Tartus said the Alawis who had taken arms were hungry. Like the rest of the 100,000 ALAWIS who were dismissed from the army and other government services, they had no income and blamed HTS for having depleted their already devoid community.

John Sawers, a former British chief of the MI6 Intelligence Service, noted in the Financial Times that Shara constantly dissolved the former Syrian national army and the police services making the painful errors committed by the Americans in Iraq after the fall of the regime of Saddam Husseins. Like the former unhappy Iraqi soldiers constituted the original nucleus of the anti-occupation resistance in Iraq after 2003, the Alawis demobilized to rebel against HTS and armed men allied patrolling their villages.

The backlash against the attack on March 6 was as fast as it is vicious. CNN documented an assault the next day in the village of Alawi de Sanobar which left 200 people dead. CNN journalists wrote that the forces aligned by the government submitted largely unarmed villagers to summarize executions, looting, criminal fires and sectarian insults, and bodies were stacked in two mass trolleys. More massacres followed during what the Associated Press called among the bloodiest 72 hours in the modern history of the Syrias, including the 14 years of civil war. Reuters correspondents have seen many burned and looted houses and stores, and largely deserted villages, during a visit to the region [March 13]. The Syrian Observatory of Human Rights (SOHR) wrote on March 10 that it had documented the death of 973 civilians in recent days, which have all been executed and killed in cold blood.

Sohr, the main organization exposing the crimes of Assad's regimes during the civil war, condemned a media campaign to intimidate Alawis: Sohr confirms that the objective of this media campaign is manifested in the erasure of evidence of mass genocide against [Alawis] On the Syrian coast [to] reshape the genocide [as] a sectarian conflict; This, in turn, reduces the potential for blame the ruling authorities for these crimes.

ALAWI students at university received death threats on the social networks of their classmates. A woman allawi whom I know sent me an urgent message:

It is a massacre. 52 were killed in the same village of Latakia. Some people are wrong. We pay the invoice. Watch [a video of bloodied corpses beside the road]All are doctors. They were killed in Baniyas. Kill everywhere.

A day later, she sent another message:

They consider us disbelievers. We must be killed. Today, my friend told me that Allah hung me for my hair, so I have to cover my head. We were good friends. How did they change their ideas?

She asked me to help her daughter, a medical student, to obtain a visa for any country that would take her. Christians, observing the fate of Alawis, sent similar pleads to get help. They too fear being killed or forced to live under strict Islamic fundamentalist laws so much so that they aspire to emigrate from the country where their communities have lived since Ananias baptized Saint-Paul in Damascus.

The jihadists, much like the Israeli soldiers in Gaza, published videos of themselves proudly committing war crimes. One sang that he was engaged in ethnic cleaning. Shara, whose disciples participated, promised an investigation, while the Israeli Prime Minister said the FDI would investigate alleged criminal behavior.

Three hundred miles in the south along the Mediterranean shore of Syrias Alawi Heartland, another larger genocide is in progress in Gaza. The authors are authorized to judge themselves, while a world of rest ignores its obligation under the 1951 genocide convention to prevent and punish the calculated actions to provoke the physical destruction of all people in whole or in part.

Charles glass

Charles Glass is a writer, journalist, broadcaster and publisher, who has written about conflicts in the Middle East, Africa and Europe in the past 45 years. His latest book is that Soldiers Don't Kn goes crazy: a story of brotherhood, poetry and mental illness during the First World War.

